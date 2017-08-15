Huawei Wins Red Dot Communication Design Award for its Envision Multi-screen Application

Huawei said it has won the prestigious Red Dot Award: Communication Design, for its Envision Multi-screen Application. The award judges described the Huawei design as: “Simple, fluid, immersive and inspiring.” Red Dot Awards, known as the “Design Oscars”, received more than 8000 submissions from 50 countries for the 2017 competition.

Huawei’s Envision Multi-screen Application offers carriers a baseline UI for video services. In their decision to grant the award, the Red Dot judges cited four features of the design as the winning attributes. First, the Envision Multi-screen Application is simple to use. Its user-oriented design provides users with a unified experience using different terminals, channels and program information at a glance. Users can view TV programs upon startup, and preview programs in a picture-in-picture window.

Second, the design’s fluid operations can be seen in the T-shape and scrollable UI layout and playback function that enables users to easily and quickly select their desired content using a six-button remote control. Third, the design offers an immersive viewing experience via a layered UI design and application that includes floating windows, and enables users to view TV programs or posters while using other functions.

Finally, the design’s inspiring user experience is highlighted by providing users with tailored content that allows them to watch multiple programs at the same time.

The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, was founded by Germany’s most prestigious design association, the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen. The award is one of the three most prestigious international industry design awards; the other two being the IF Design Award and IDEA.