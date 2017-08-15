Promoting Northern Ireland to Game of Thrones® fans in GB

Timed to coincide with series 7 of the hugely popular TV series, the promotion in GB is under way right now, complementing Tourism Ireland’s global Game of Thrones® tapestry campaign. It features a fun quiz on Tourism Ireland’s website, Ireland.com – where fans can answer questions connecting scenes in the Game of Thrones® tapestry with real life filming locations in Northern Ireland. Then, they’re in with a chance to win a three-day trip to Northern Ireland, including a Game of Thrones® tour hosted by Tourism NI. Once the quiz is complete, users can engage further with the tapestry and share the competition and scenes from the tapestry with their friends, through social media.

The competition is being promoted via Facebook and Twitter, as well as through email marketing to a database of almost 19,000 – reminding fans of the TV show that Northern Ireland is one of the main filming locations for Game of Thrones®, with numerous unforgettable set locations.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “TV and film are recognised as strong influencers on travellers everywhere and the popularity of Game of Thrones® is a fantastic opportunity for us to promote Northern Ireland to a huge audience of potential GB visitors. Our latest Game of Thrones® promotion is a fun way to spike people’s curiosity about the landscapes and locations featured in the series and inspire them to come and explore those locations for themselves. It’s just one element of our busy programme of activity to highlight Northern Ireland as Game of Thrones® Territory.”