Jennifer Bergstrom Named Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books Group

Jennifer Bergstrom has been named Senior Vice President and Publisher of the Gallery Books Group, as announced today by Carolyn Reidy, President and CEO of Simon & Schuster, to whom Ms. Bergstrom will report.

Ms. Bergstrom was previously Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books. In her new position, Ms. Bergstrom will have full responsibility for all the publishing, editorial, publicity, marketing and other functions and activities of the Gallery group.

“Those of us who have worked with Jen know her to be an unstoppable force,” said Carolyn Reidy. “Her energy, commitment and publishing savvy have been instrumental to Gallery’s growth and success, and now she will be applying that formidable drive and knowledge to an even larger and more varied group of imprints and authors in the Gallery Books Group. It will be fun to watch the results.”

Ms. Bergstrom succeeds Louise Burke, who is retiring from her position as President and Publisher of the Gallery Publishing Group

“For sixteen years Louise Burke has been an important and integral part of our success at Simon & Schuster,” said Ms. Reidy. “She has built the Gallery Books Group into a powerhouse publisher that serves an incredibly wide range of reading tastes. Whether building an author’s career from novice to bestselling veteran, publishing opportunistically to capitalize on topical events or to capture the momentary zeitgeist or acquiring previously self-published authors, her flexibility and strong sense of the publishing market have been the source of numerous long-running, fast-selling or career-making bestsellers. She has been an outstanding colleague and team player and over the years has contributed mightily to the successes of others. We will miss her enthusiasm and clear-eyed publishing sense, and we congratulate her and wish her well in her life post–Simon & Schuster.

Ms. Bergstrom has been with Simon & Schuster since 1998 when she joined the company as Editorial Director for the launch of the Simon Spotlight imprint. In 2004 she helped create Simon Spotlight Entertainment (SSE), In 2009 she was named Editor in Chief of the newly formed Gallery Books imprint. She was promoted to Publisher in 2013.

During her career Ms. Bergstrom has published numerous notable bestselling books and authors, including HE’S JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo, he, ARE YOU THERE, VODKA? IT’S ME, CHELSEA by Chelsea Handler, Oliver Stone’s THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES and THE GIRL WITH THE LOWER BACK TATTOO by Amy Schumer. Other authors Ms. Bergstrom has published and worked with include social media stars Tyler Oakley and Miranda Sings, celebrities Samantha Bee, Tommy Chong, Grace Jones and Stanley Tucci, novelists Lisa Genova and Mary Alice Monroe and former Secret Service agent Clint Hill, with whom she’s published numerous books.

In 2015, Ms. Bergstrom led the launch of Scout Press, which has achieved both critical and commercial success with books by authors including Bill Clegg and bestselling suspense writer Ruth Ware, author of the #1 bestseller THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 and, most recently, THE LYING GAME. Ms. Bergstrom also spearheaded the introduction in 2017 of Gallery 13, the imprint’s new line of well-received graphic books.

“I could not be happier or more grateful for this opportunity to lead the Gallery Group,” said Jennifer Bergstrom. “They are a top-notch team of editors and publishing professionals with the requisite versatility to publish for virtually any reading audience. We are well positioned and have many strengths upon which to build an even more formidable publishing group. I am excited to start working with Gallery and with all our Simon & Schuster colleagues to make it happen. Watch out, world!”

