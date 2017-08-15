NASA Signs Combined Data Services Agreement for Polar Satellite Program

NASA has procured combined data support services under an agreement with the Norwegian Space Centre in Oslo, Norway, for the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) program and various cooperative international missions. This action is supported under an international agreement between the United States and Norway.

This is a firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity procurement that includes one base year and four one-year options that would extend the term of the agreement through Aug. 13, 2022. The maximum value, including all options, is approximately $43.8 million. Work under this procurement will be performed at the Svalbard Ground Station in Norway and Troll Ground Station in Queen Maud Land, Antarctica.

NOAA funds and operates JPSS missions to provide global environmental data in low-Earth polar orbit. NASA is the acquisition agent for the flight systems and components of the ground segment for JPSS and follow-on satellites.

