The Reformation of 1517 Will Be Fulfilled in 2017

We ended the twentieth century in chaos. But finally, when the Reformation is fulfilled, we may enter the Age of Integrity when each person, all of society, and creation are back in harmony again.

At the end of the twentieth century, we finally had the scientific discoveries and archeological research we needed to understand how we got where we are today. Nelda Moffatt spent thirty years studying this conjunction of history, science, and religion that she explains in her book, “The Right Hand of God.”

In 1517, the Reformation set in motion three thrusts of development represented by three men. Galileo introduced science and technology. He invented the objective lens, and he is the father of modern science. Columbus introduced social and political development. He discovered America. Luther differentiated ideational and spiritual individuals. The priesthood of all believers lets each person think for himself.



“The Right Hand of God”

Written by Nelda Moffatt

About the Author

Nelda Bachle Moffatt is a second-generation American by her mother. She was born in Austin, Texas, while her father was working on a PhD in education. They provided an academic background in the city or in the country with God’s creation. Books fell into her hands at just the right moment for her in-depth study.

Get to know more about her at www.neldamoffatt.com.