“More Than Human” now available FREE on Amazon

Bill Protzmann, award-winning performer, speaker, and author, is proud to present his newest book, “More Than Human – The Value of Cultivating the Human Spirit in Your Organization.”

“More Than Human” demonstrates the expression of practical spirituality. It crosses religious and scientific boundaries to explain simple, self-evident, values-based actionable habits that set successful people and organizations apart.

Bill Protzmann wrote “More Than Human” in support of individuals and organizations that want to gain an authentic advantage in both their personal lives and professional work. Part of Protzmann’s inspiration for the book came from his volunteer service to the San Diego Veterans Coalition’s Spiritual Affinity Group.

“More Than Human” is for servant leaders who craft business best practices, organizational development and human resource managers, volunteers, parents, and individuals, who want to engage productively with more meaning in positive social change, with the recognition that each of us bears responsibility to help that happen.

Bill Protzmann’s “More Than Human” is available for FREE download on Amazon.com from Monday 8/21/2017 through Friday 8/25/2017 at https://www.amazon.com/More-Than-Human-Cultivating-Organization/dp/0692900748/ and It is rated 5.0 by those who have purchased the book. Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:

“Bill Protzmann’s book ‘More Than Human’ shows us how Spiritual Best Practices can help us achieve higher levels of productivity as individuals, as team members and as employees of our organization. Examples in the book put Spiritual Best Practices to the test by focusing on the ‘How’ things get done.

“This is a well-rounded book that delves into Spiritual Best Practices at various levels that makes you think and want to put it to use at your job, organization and home.” – Erick Asero



“Bill’s inciteful thoughts on being human is excellent. The book is easy to read, has very strong thought provoking content and can be used as a launching point for discussion at home or at work. I have shared this link with others hoping they too will read, reflect and act upon the information that Bill has so wonderfully brought to light. Once you start to read this - you’ll find yourself not wanting to put it down until you’re done.” – BethAnne



For more information:

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact publisher and author’s agent Music Care Inc at (800)785-8596 or email Bill@MusicCare.net.



About the author:

Bill Protzmann (PRAHTS’-man) is a man on a mission: to raise awareness of the power of music as self care.

In addition to being a successful IT entrepreneur, Bill holds magna cum laude degrees in piano performance and creative writing, and has concertized and performed for many years with a focus on bringing music to audiences in non-traditional ways.

In 2011, he launched Music Care Inc, a for-profit corporation dedicated to teaching practical ways music can be used for self care. His work was recognized by the National Council for Behavioral Health with an Award of Excellence in 2014 – the behavioral health equivalent of winning an Oscar.









