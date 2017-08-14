Air Conditioners and their Impact on Indoor Air Quality under the Spotlight in Puerto Rico

Earlier this month, Consumer Reports published an article entitled “Could Your Air Conditioner Be Making You Sick?” It discussed the importance air conditioners play in people’s lives while also pointing out that if not properly maintained, air conditioners have the potential to cause health problems for building occupants.



For residents of Puerto Rico and most of the Caribbean, air conditioners play a critical function in their daily lives. Air conditioning creates comfortable indoor environments when outside it is hot and humid. In fact, air conditioning is often a necessity to maintain an indoor environment conducive for learning, working and living comfortably.



A properly functioning air conditioner provides a pleasant indoor environment, but properly maintaining it is crucial for its longevity and to make sure it works correctly, efficiently and provides healthy indoor air quality (IAQ). A properly functioning AC unit provides cool air, ventilation and removes humidity. Some types of air conditioners also have air filters that depending on the quality of the filtration, can help to remove particulates, allergens and respiratory irritants.



“As highlighted in the Consumer Reports article, an improperly maintained or installed air conditioner can lead to bigger issues than just comfort concerns,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “In some circumstances it could result in the growth of mold, causing respiratory concerns for anyone in the building. Exposure to elevated levels of mold can cause allergies, trigger an asthma attack in some people with the condition, and act as a respiratory irritant. Some types of mold can even cause opportunistic infections in people with a weakened immune system.”



Helping to ensure healthy IAQ across Puerto Rico in commercial, institutional and residential buildings are the building science experts at Zimmetry Environmental. They can test and monitor for exposure to particulates, chemicals, irritants, allergens, asthma triggers and microbial pathogens. They also measure humidity, temperature fluctuations, airflow and determine if air exchange rates are adequate for the type and use of the structure. If issues are identified, their professionals can help to resolve the situation and prevent it from reoccurring in the future.



Zimmetry has also sponsored an educational video about air conditioner preventive maintenance and IAQ issues that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/_7g32k_0mA0



To learn more about Zimmetry’s indoor environmental quality testing or other consulting and compliance services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

