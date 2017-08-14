Nissan Institute launches second edition of its Sustainability Report in Brazil

Nissan Brazil has released the second edition of its Sustainability Report for the 2015/16 biennium. Managed by the Nissan Institute – Nissan’s only social responsibility institute in the world, in partnership with other areas of the company – the publication summarizes Nissan’s progress in social, environmental and economic sustainable development. Nissan’s participation in the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games also appears in the document.

The report highlights the structure of Nissan’s compliance and governance programs. There’s also detailed information about Nissan Brazil’s economic performance in the biennium that, even in a downturn, increased market share from 2.3% to 2.6% in fiscal year 2015 (and then reached 3.4% in fiscal year 2016). Environmental management and reduction of impacts – as well as Nissan’s relationship with stakeholders including customers, employees, NGOs, dealers, the local community and suppliers – are also part of the document.

“Nissan is committed to the customer and the quality of our products,” said Márcia Ribeiro, director of Government Affairs and Sustainability at Nissan Brazil. “We know our role for sustainable development in not only our own area, but in all the society in which we are inserted. This report reaffirms our commitment to Brazil and enhances transparency in our actions.”

Like the first edition launched in 2015, with the brand’s results in 2013/14, the current report follows the standard set by the Global Reporting Initiative, which establishes globally recognized guidelines for reporting on corporate performance and sustainability management.

Check out some highlights of Nissan Sustainability Report (2015/16 biennium):

• People: Nissan reformulated the Compliance program, focused on relationships and the promotion of organizational culture, codes of ethics and anti-corruption standards.

• Social Responsibility: More than 70,000 people impacted by social responsibility actions carried out by the Nissan Institute in schools, NGOs and communities.

• Manufacturing: Projected with solutions to take advantage of natural light and ventilation, Resende’s factory is advancing in the reduction of consumption of water, electricity and natural gas.

• Brand Power: The sponsorship of the Rio 2016 Games contributed to Nissan helping its market share in Brazil, in addition to increasing knowledge and positive impressions about the brand.

Download the Nissan 2015/16 Sustainability Report here.