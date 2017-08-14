Motorola Solutions Continues to Transform Public Safety Communications with Innovative Broadband Solutions

When every second counts, first responders need to communicate seamlessly without missing a beat. Today Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is introducing the next generation of mission-critical, broadband-based solutions to help transform communications into improved safety for first responders and the people they protect.

“Motorola Solutions is creating a new generation of voice, data and messaging capabilities for interoperable communications between land mobile radio (LMR) and Long Term Evolution (LTE) networks,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products & Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “From interconnected apps that make it easy for officers to communicate with radio and smartphone users, to connectivity between LMR and LTE networks, our newest solutions are designed for the unique needs of public safety.”

Motorola Solutions will showcase these new solutions Aug. 14-15 in booth #801 at the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) 2017 show, held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

PSX App Suite built for public safety

Motorola Solutions designed an integrated mobile application experience for first responders in the field. Apps share the same look and feel, context and credentials so that officers don’t have to stop and re-enter key information across apps. They operate seamlessly with both LMR and LTE networks and provide a streamlined experience to help officers stay focused on the environment around them.

For example, a police chief can create a push-to-talk (PTT) group to interact with officers that are using either a radio or smartphone. From this app, the chief can seamlessly move to a map and see where everyone is located. Information can be shared instantly with the push of a button across both LMR and LTE networks.

An officer can also create a new dynamic talkgroup on the mapping app, consisting of both radio and smartphone users, with just one tap. She can instantly switch to the PTT app and communicate with this group, or send photos, videos, location information and more using the messaging app, without losing her talkgroup or conversation thread.

ASTRO® 25 Broadband Connectivity Package

With the new Broadband Connectivity Package, Motorola Solutions ASTRO® 25 digital LMR network users across North America can connect to public safety broadband networks for PTT communications across different types of devices. This fully configured and managed service will enable public safety agencies to communicate seamlessly between radio and broadband users with local city and county staff, and other extended users such as public utilities. Motorola Solutions’ Managed Services team takes care of everything from installation to management and monitoring of the connection between ASTRO 25 and broadband networks.

LXN 500 LTE Ultra Portable Network Infrastructure

If a forest fire or other emergency breaks out in a remote area, fire and police commanders can use the LXN 500 to quickly establish LTE coverage where needed. The Wi-Fi and GPS equipped LXN 500 is a complete standalone LTE network that can host the software applications they need such as mapping, messaging and video streaming to pinpoint in-field resources and enable seamless collaboration.

The LXN 500 covers a spectrum of use cases to bring broadband anywhere it needs to be. It can be carried in a backpack and deployed in a vehicle, building or a fixed site. Its compact size is designed for harsh environments and can withstand heat, cold, rain and other conditions faced by first responders.

Sr600: A new 360 degree in-car camera

Motorola Solutions will showcase the new, innovative Sr600 in-car camera that provides a 360-degree view to capture an entire scene. When an event occurs, the camera can capture not only what happens in the front of the car, but also each side and the back for a full-picture view. It captures evidence-quality video and audio recordings, and stores them securely. They can be uploaded to CommandCentral Vault over secure Wi-Fi, and stored and managed together with body worn camera evidence to streamline agency operations and video management.

CommandCentral Inform features RapidSOS 911 call data

Motorola Solutions’ CommandCentral Inform provides a map-based, common operating picture of events and resource locations. It will now integrate RapidSOS 911 call data to show the location of callers. It will also be capable of displaying additional information such as health details provided by a caller, demographics and even telematics from connected cars through RapidSOS. This will provide command staff with increased situational awareness for the best response in an emergency.

