Trinus Partners with Profit Enhancement Systems on Technology Expense Management

Beginning August 2017, Profit Enhancement Systems and Trinus will begin a partnership to deliver powerful capabilities to the enterprise that capture all recurring technology expenses in a single pane of glass.

“Partnering with PES is a natural extension of our advanced analytics offering,” said Sanjay Kucheria, CEO of Trinus Corporation. “Our clients have been asking for a solution that provides visibility and predictability around their recurring expenses, especially as they move workloads to the cloud. PES is the most tenured and respected expense management provider in the industry, and our capabilities with harnessing value from enterprise data are a natural fit for this collaboration.”

John Cataldo, President of Profit Enhancement Systems, agreed. According to Cataldo: “As enterprises shift their spend patterns from fixed, predictable and capital intensive patterns to cloud, subscription and operating expense-intensive models, a large amount of administrative overhead is involved to track and validate that spend. Trinus is the perfect partner to provide advanced analytics to our clients and enhance our database of nearly $1 billion in enterprise spend.”

Trinus and PES offer a managed service to optimize enterprise spend across telecommunications and cloud subscriptions. The service is often self-funding, and any fees are deferred until the enterprise realizes measurable savings.

“We have a 24 year legacy optimizing infrastructure spend for large enterprises,” added Cataldo. “We guarantee a minimum of 150% ROI on our fee – and often have measurable savings identified in the first 90 days of an engagement. That savings coupled with complete visibility is extremely important in expanding enterprises.” Kucheria shared similar sentiments: “Our clients expect a high level of service and meaningful, actionable insight from our deliverables. The opportunity to integrate and align technology spend data with operational information is tremendous. For example, we have several clients who want to understand how much they are paying for technology for a specific line of business across a myriad of platforms, and whether or not spend is rationalized. This partnership unlocks that capability.”

Trinus Corporation is an IT professional services firm with practices in Data Management, Business Analytics, Cloud, and Security that help our clients manage their information technology effectively and efficiently. For over 22 years, Trinus has worked with companies of all sizes to deliver business-aligned solutions along operational, tactical and strategic dimensions for driving revenue growth and operational efficiencies. Trinus has offices in Los Angeles, Navi Mumbai and Pune. Learn more at www.trinus.com

Profit Enhancement Services, Inc. (PES) is the most tenured and respected Technology Expense Management firm in the US. PES delivers best in class spend management and unparalleled professional services, dramatically improving profitability and productivity by delivering visibility, control and savings across telecom, mobility and cloud expense categories. PES has offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Pune. Learn more at www.pes-profit.com