Verizon Enterprise Solutions extends Networking as a service to the cloud

As enterprises and government agencies increasingly deploy cloud-based solutions, they look for performance and security in their cloud-based applications. With Verizon’s Virtual Network Services (VNS) on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, customers get the end-to-end visibility and the control needed to effectively manage mobile-to-cloud transactions. Verizon’s VNS service on AWS complements Verizon’s vision and investment in the software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV) ecosystem by helping to enable global enterprise customers to securely connect, deploy and manage virtual networks.

Available immediately, this offering is designed to provide AWS users with services to help control network and security policy, using SDN-based technology, from the enterprise edge directly into their Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) instance.

“With this enhancement, Verizon will help enterprise and government organizations to confidently implement mission critical solutions in the cloud,” said Shawn Hakl, vice president of networking and innovation, Verizon. “This offering will help our enterprise customers be able to balance agility, performance, cost and security necessitated by the growth of mobile-to-cloud applications and the Internet of Things.”

Through Verizon’s new VNS service, enterprise customers leveraging AWS will be able to operate an “elastic” hybrid network that can be altered to meet dynamic business requirements – such as the number of company locations and users, bandwidth required by application, storage and backup requirements, and application use by employee – all through Verizon and AWS.

“Global businesses trust Verizon to help them implement the right technology strategy to achieve their goals,” said Joshua Hofmann, global lead partner ecosystem, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Verizon’s deep networking and services experience, as well as the scale and flexibility of AWS, provide an invaluable combination for enterprises looking to become more agile, create new efficiencies and grow their business into the future.”

Learn more about Verizon’s software-defined networking solutions