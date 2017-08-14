Private Concert at the me Convention: German Hip-Hop Band Beginner: Parties, Pioneers and Partners at the me Convention

From 15 to 17 September 2017, the me Convention – initiated and organized by Mercedes-Benz and SXSW - will bring together leading thinkers from the economy, design, technology and creative industries during the IAA in Frankfurt. In addition to over 100 panels, talks and workshops in the Festhalle, the convention also offers attendees a comprehensive choice of creative, interactive and varied supporting events. In the popular Bahnhofsviertel, the “Urban Hot Spots” program will feature a whole array of events, concerts and parties in cooperation with up-and-coming restaurateurs David and James Ardinast and Amin Fallaha. The concert of the German hip-hop band “Beginner” at the me Club Velvet will be just one of the highlights. What’s more, the partners of the me Convention – smart and Lufthansa – have devised some attractive add-ons: smart invites twelve national and international start-ups to compete against each other in the “ urban pioneers idea contest” and Lufthansa presents the highest conference stage of the world.

Urban Hot Spots

After a day-long program that is both inspiring and challenging, the me Convention moves to the Bahnhofsviertel, where the Urban Hot Spots welcome convention attendees and the people of Frankfurt alike. The event is based on two ideas: to add creative value for Frankfurt’s downtown entertainment world during the IAA, while showing off the city’s coolest spots to me Convention attendees. One current hot spot is the Bahnhofsviertel, which features many new clubs, bars, galleries and restaurants in a small space, producing a creative atmosphere from the contrasts between the bank clientèle, the red-light district and the fashionable restaurants.

The largest location is the stylish techno and electro club Velvet, which transforms to the me Club for three days. The first guest on Thursday will be the music and artist collective “Live From Earth” featuring rapper Yung Hurn. The German hip-hop band and topact “Beginner” perform on Saturday with songs from their latest album “advanced chemistry”, while touring through Germany to play an exclusive concert and to bring German hip-hop culture to convention attendees and invited guests. A registration for the convention attendees will be possible via app on site.

From Thursday to Sunday, the me Convention will join Frankfurt restaurateurs David and James Ardinast (IMA Creative) and Amin Fallaha in presenting unique events like music acts, talks, poetry slams and exhibitions in different bars, clubs and galleries. For the last 15 years, the Ardinast brothers have operated trendy local eateries in Frankfurt, like the oriental restaurant Chez IMA, Maxi Eisen (deli by day, bar by night), the Stanley Diamond fine dining restaurant and Showmansworld, a natural wine bar. DJ Amin Fallaha is an institution of Frankfurt’s nightlife. ‘Vodka und Wasser’ has also made him a household name as a party organiser. That’s why the three are the ideal partners to create a festival mood in the “Urban Hot Spots” that visitors know and love from festivals around the world, such as SXSW in Austin.

You’ll find events & parties at the following locations:

AMP – Rotating DJs

Chez IMA – Live music acts

Club Michel – Gourmet nights

Galerie Rundgänger – Exhibition

Maxi Eisen – Poetry slam & DJs

Plank Bar – The FFM Dance Company

Pracht – DJ & Drink

Tumult – Escape Room

me Club (Velvet) – Live from Earth (14.09.17), Beginner (16.09.17)

The smart urban pioneers idea contest

smart has been a byword for innovative mobility since 1998, so it is right in line with its corporate culture for smart to organise the “urban pioneers idea contest” once again. During the me Convention, 12 national and international start-ups will face off against one another with their innovative products in the “New Urbanism” area, applying for an award and for entry into the “smart urban pioneers support program”. Participation is open to new enterprises that have developed business ideas with very good market chances, along with a business mission related to urban living solutions, urban electrical solutions, or urban environmental solutions.

Start-ups will compete in front of a panel of judges with a video and present their project during a three-minute drive in a smart electric drive car on the test course. The panel comprises experts from Daimler and opinion leaders of the start-up scene. The audience can vote on the idea in real time, and the vote will be included in the rating. The plans that receive the highest rating will enter the final round, which will take place on the me Convention Urban Stage on the last day of the me Convention. Along with EUR 20,000 in award money, the winner will join the smart urban pioneers support program, which will support the start-up with various modules over the course of 12 months. The runner-up and the third-place winner will receive EUR 10,000 and EUR 5,000, respectively.

The Lufthansa FlyingLab

The cooperation with the me Convention marks the peak on 2017, the year of digitisation for Lufthansa. That’s why the airline is going to turn one of its A380s into the world’s highest conference stage. On Lufthansa Flight 455 from San Francisco to Frankfurt on 13 September 2017, passengers can tune into the future. A total of six experts on board of the flight will present the topics of the me Convention live: New Creation, New Leadership, New Realities, New Urbanism and New Velocity. Among the experts you´ll find IBM fellow John Cohn, Raphael Gielgen of Vitra, David Silver of Udacity as well as the DJ, music producer and Mercedes-Benz ambassador Felix Jaehn.

The passengers will have an opportunity to follow the presentations live with a dedicated WLAN network installed on their laptops, tablets and smartphones. During the presentations, they can ask questions that experts will discuss in the Q&A session that follows.

At the me Convention itself Lufthansa will be present with its own stall that will literally take visitors flying. With an innovative VR installation the main focus will be on the digital experience of the future and visitors will be invited to an additional interaction.

More information is available at lh.com/flyinglab. The airline is also offering a discount on all flights to passengers who purchase a ticket for the me Convention. Attendees will get a discount code with their ticket confirmation.

Hack.IAA@me Convention from DigitalLife@Daimler

The challenge for 60 international students at the Hack.IAA@me Convention is to get from an idea to a prototype in only 24 hours. In line with the motto of the me Convention, #createthenew, teams in the Hack Arena will develop and prototype creative solutions related to Artificial Intelligence & Car-2-X Technology on 15 and 16 September. Daimler experts from IT, development, mobility services and strategy will assist the hackers.

The highlight at the end of the hackathon will be the teams’ live pitches and the subsequent awards ceremony, all taking place on Saturday afternoon on the large Mercedes-Benz IAA fair stage. All information about HACK.IAA@me Convention at www.digitallife-campus.com . #futureofmobility