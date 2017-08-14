Norways DNO Submit Plan to Develop Changouleh Oil Field

(NIOC) _ National Iranian Oil Company has received a proposal from Norway’s DNO oil and gas operator for the development of Changouleh Oil Field, a major one in western parts of the country.

Gholam-Reza Manouchehri, the deputy for development and engineering affairs of NIOC confirmed that DNO’s proposed plan for the development of Changuleh oil field in Lorestan Province had been received.

Manouchehri expressed hope that this would lead to an NIOC move to award the project to the Norwegian company.

Jeroen Regtien, DNO’s operations director also said that the company had tried to present what he described as an attractive proposal over the development of Changuleh, based on DNO’s existing capabilities.

Several other international companies including Thailand’s PTTEP and Russia’s Gazprom have also signed agreements to study the same field and present their proposals for its development.

Changuleh is located close to Iran’s border with Iraq and is among NIOC’s priority development projects.

Officials in Tehran have already speculated that Changuleh could be linked to another major nearby field named Azar which Iran shares with Iraq’s Badra.

Azar and Changuleh were discovered in 2005 as a result of explorations conducted by a consortium comprising Russia’s Lukoil and Norway’s Statoil. Both fields – together with Iraq’s Badra – are believed to hold an in-place reserve of about 3.5 billion barrels.