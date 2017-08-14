Qualcomm to Enhance Development of Taiwan’s Wireless Ecosystem Through the Qualcomm Innovation Lab – Taiwan

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced that the Qualcomm Innovation Lab – Taiwan has made significant progress enabling Taiwan’s global competitiveness. Since its launch in November 2016, the lab has supported more than 50 designs every month on more than 200 projects and more than 400 advanced designs and innovations from more than 20 Taiwanese companies. Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), the licensing business of Qualcomm Incorporated, offers this lab as a resource for Taiwan’s mobile ecosystem, giving access to highly specialized engineering skills and equipment which enables them to deliver industry leading products for the global market.

The Qualcomm Innovation Lab – Taiwan was established in collaboration with Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs with the aim to support Taiwan’s global competitiveness in areas including mobile phone, mobile computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), 4G+/5G, and connected automotive. The lab enables Taiwan-based companies to design high quality products with advanced differentiating features, accelerate product development and time-to-market, access global markets, and grow their technical expertise.

The Lab currently conducts 4G+ modem radio frequency (RF) pre-certification tests and Android-tuning activities. The main components tested by the lab include protocol, RF, camera, displays, power, performance, thermal and memory, which are all crucial parts in consumer electronics, 4G+/5G, and IoT devices. The Lab’s testing ensures that the devices are compatible with each other and meet the latest industry standards, thereby shortening their time-to-market for Taiwan-based ODMs and OEMs.

“Qualcomm has been an essential enabler for Taiwan’s technology industry for more than two decades, extending across semiconductors, device manufacturing, network services and beyond. The Qualcomm Innovation Lab - Taiwan is a testament of Qualcomm’s commitment to enhancing Taiwan’s competitiveness on the global stage,” said Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president of Asia Pacific and India, Qualcomm International, Inc. “Looking forward, we expect the Qualcomm lab to become a hub of innovation for Taiwan’s high-tech industry and to cement Taiwan’s leadership in the emerging 5G and IoT sectors through our continuous collaboration with our valued partners in Taiwan.”

Qualcomm is uniquely positioned to deliver emerging new technologies to support Taiwanese companies in developing and commercializing their IoT and 5G solutions quickly and cost-effectively. Qualcomm has been working closely with Taiwanese partners including semiconductor suppliers, equipment manufacturers (OEMs and ODMs), and mobile network operators for more than 20 years. The Qualcomm Innovation Lab – Taiwan is another milestone in Qualcomm’s ongoing commitment to support Taiwan’s innovation agenda together with the local partners.

