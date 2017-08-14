J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named Top 10 Third-Party Logistics Provider By Inbound Logistics for Eighth Consecutive Year

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today it has been named a top 10 third-party logistics (3PL) provider in Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards for the eighth consecutive year.

The awards are determined based on votes from subscribers, industry leaders, 3PL customers, and Inbound Logistics staff. The company was also included in the publication’s selection of the top 100 3PL providers, which is determined by the publication’s editors through survey analysis, phone interviews, and online research.

“We are honored to be selected as a top logistics provider in this year’s awards,” said Shelley Simpson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of J.B. Hunt. “J.B. Hunt is committed to building supply chain solutions that add value to our customers’ operations. This award reflects the level of commitment and collaboration we strive to provide every day.”

Over the past year, J.B. Hunt has expanded its service offerings to meet the needs of the evolving supply chain and introduced new technology for its customers, carriers, and employees. In April, the company announced Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360, which uses realtime data and artificial intelligence to match freight with capacity. The platform is part of a fiveyear, $500 million investment in enhancing operating systems, developing cloud infrastructure, and creating innovative and disruptive technologies.

“J.B. Hunt continues to provide the logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains,” said Felicia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics. “J.B. Hunt is flexible and responsive, anticipating customers’ evolving needs. J.B. Hunt deserves recognition for providing the innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2017.”

Inbound Logistics is the leading trade publication targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics’ mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com/

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.