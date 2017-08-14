AT&T and other ATIS member companies give recommendations for keeping your connected car safe and secure.

Security is essential to keeping drivers and passengers safe in the connected car. But ensuring connected cars are secure requires a team of collaborators.

Telecom companies play a critical role and AT&T is at the forefront. But we can’t do it alone.

The Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) has come up with ideas for how our industry and car manufacturers can work together to provide the most secure solutions possible. AT&T and other ATIS member companies contributed recommendations and insights to the report.

The relationship between these industries will only grow as connected cars continue to rely on networks. Collaboration is key.

Security risks are at every connection point, and they come in many forms. So how do we combat these risks? Download the report to learn about:

The types of cyber security risks and threats.

How telecommunications carriers can control and secure networks.

A comprehensive connected vehicle security framework.

How telecom carriers and car manufacturers can work together.

Learn more about the white paper here.

To learn more about connected car security, tune in on Tuesday, August 15, at noon ET to hear AT&T present on a live Connected Car Webinar hosted by Heavy Reading. Register here.