Samsung Electronics Brings Steam Link Game App for Smart TV Users

Samsung Electronics announced today the expansion of Valve’s Steam Link to all of its 2016 and 2017 Smart TVs, including the recently released QLED TV line. Samsung is the first TV manufacturer to have this application live on its Smart TVs.

Instead of connecting Steam Link hardware to the TV, this technology enables users to stream their favorite games from their in-home PC directly to their Samsung Smart TVs via an app in the Samsung Smart Hub. If users connect the in-home PC and TV and run a Steam Link game service on their PC, they can play the game on their Samsung Smart TV screen via the Steam Link app.

The Steam Link app, which was previously available as a free beta version in the U.S. market, is now available in 55 countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and Korea. It supports full 4K streaming on 2017 TV models, and allows Samsung Smart TV users to enjoy thousands of PC games through their big-screen TVs.

“We’ve received incredible feedback on our Steam Link feature and are excited to bring it to our consumers around the world,” said Heeman Lee, Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re thrilled that our Smart TVs are helping redefine the PC gaming experience by providing players the opportunity to utilize large-screen displays that deliver true-to-life picture quality.”

Samsung’s 2017 QLED TV models are also highly optimized for gaming. The TVs boast extremely low input and display latency together with the superb image quality of quantum dot technology. Also highly durable, Samsung’s QLED TVs do not suffer from burn-in or image retention issues, even over a prolonged period of game playing.

