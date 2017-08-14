AW169, GrandNew Orders Reinforce Leonardo’s Strong Position in Brazilian Corporate Helicopter Market

Leonardo announced today that further orders from Brazilian executive operators have strengthened the company’s position in country and worldwide as a leading provider of corporate and VIP helicopters.

Most recently, one GrandNew helicopter was sold to a VIP operator in Brazil, and three firm orders were placed for AW169s. These aircraft will join the large fleet of Leonardo helicopters in Brazil, which amounts to nearly 200 helicopters across commercial, parapublic, and military operators.

The GrandNew and AW109 series are well-established in Brazil. The combination of world-class technology, performance, comfort and safety standards allow a unique flying experience and make the GrandNew the ideal solution for VIP/corporate transport missions in Brazil and around the world. Orders for more than 360 helicopters from the Grand series have been placed by over 220 customers in nearly 40 countries worldwide.

The country represents one of the biggest opportunities for growth of the AW169 fleet. Of the more than 160 agreements signed for the AW169 to date, including firm orders and options, nearly 20 of them are from operators in Brazil. The new generation AW169 meets customer preferences for helicopters and features innovative safety characteristics. The AW169 incorporates several new technology solutions in the rotor system, engines, avionics, transmission and electric power generation and distribution systems, and can comfortably accommodate up to ten passengers.

Leonardo maintains a leading position in global executive transport market, with 50 percent share in the multiengine segment, and forthcoming deliveries due to advantages of new platforms will further strengthen the fleet in Brazil and South America.