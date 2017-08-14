Ryan Doherty to Join Celadon Books as Executive Editor

Ryan Doherty will be joining Celadon Books, Macmillan’s new trade book division, on September 12, 2017. Doherty has been a vice president of literary development at Sony Pictures Entertainment where he worked on a wide range of book to film and television projects, among them The New York Times bestselling sci-fi thriller Dark Matter by Blake Crouch, The New York Times bestseller The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah, the Pulitzer Prize-winning account of the Attica Prison uprising Blood in the Water by Heather Ann Thompson, and The New York Times bestselling military memoir Red Platoon by Clinton Romesha. Prior to Sony, Ryan was a senior editor at Ballantine Books, where he edited the Pulitzer Prize-winning Tom’s River: A Story of Science and Salvation by Dan Fagin, Jim Henson: The Biography by Brian Jay Jones, and The New York Times #1 bestselling graphic novel Seconds by Bryan Lee O’Malley, among others.

Announcing Doherty’s new position, Jamie Raab and Deb Futter, co-publishers of Celadon Books, commented, “Ryan’s ability to identify high quality works of fiction and nonfiction that have strong commercial potential and his deep knowledge of the overall literary market are perfectly aligned with the mission of Celadon Books. We are thrilled he will be on our editorial team from day one.” In explaining his decision to return to book publishing, Doherty said, “I loved my time at Sony and gained enormous perspective while working on the film and television side of the business. But ultimately I missed the creative process unique to publishing -- that special bond between writer, agent, and editor when you are deep in an edit or perfecting the cover. I’ve been a fan of Jamie and Deb’s work over the years, and I couldn’t be happier to be joining them at the beginning of this new adventure.”

About Macmillan

