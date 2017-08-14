Come and See the Never-Seen-Before TV Stands

Pulleys, plants, and even a surfboard feature in the shortlist of 15 stunning designs that have made it to the finals of a competition to create a unique stand for Samsung Electronics’ QLED TVs.

Samsung has partnered with Dezeen, a leading design and architectural magazine, to call for innovative stand concepts for Samsung’s QLED TV and announce the finalists for Samsung’s first ever global TV accessory design competition. The competition drew more than 1,200 participants from 83 different countries and the competition rate was as high as 80:1.

By making it to this stage of the competition, the 15 shortlisted designs will move on to the next round of judging, from which five designs will make the final cut. The final five will be announced on August 21, with each gaining a cash prize. A total prize of 30,000 euros will be awarded.

In order to participate in the competition, designers submitted their best QLED TV stand designs along with a corresponding strategic business plan.

The competition’s shortlist features a variety of groundbreaking designs, including a TV stand that doubles as a plant pot and another that incorporates a decorative display shelf. Others include a design featuring a counter-weighted pulley system, one inspired by the Danish “hygge” craze and one that doubles as a surfboard stand.

Competition applicants were asked to develop their stand designs with a particular focus on users’ lifestyles in mind. While some of the designs are over-the-top, many that made the shortlist range from simple wooden designs and ceiling-mounted systems intended for minimal homes, to colored glass stands designed to match more luxurious interior décor.

The five finalists will also be invited to IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) 2017, Europe’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance trade show, in Berlin, Germany from September 1 to 6. The top five designs will also be exhibited as part of a special installation at the Samsung booth at the show.

Samsung’s QLED TV is truly a lifestyle TV that gives consumers the freedom to place their television in various living spaces. The QLED TV is currently available in both flat and curved screen models and can be used with a variety of interchangeable stands, including the Gravity and Studio Stands. The QLED TV lineup is the first to standardize its TV stand structures, meaning each stand is compatible for the 55-inch and 65-inch QLED TV models as well as The Frame. These unique stands allow for consumers to customize their living spaces to fit their personal home aesthetic.

“Samsung believes in developing beautifully designed products that provide overall value to our consumers and their unique lifestyles. That’s why we’ve chosen to work with Dezeen to find the next great TV accessory,” said HyunSuk Kim, President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our products are not only about innovative technology alone, but also about enhancing users’ existing home décor.”

To learn more about Dezeen X Samsung and the QLED TV line, please visit the Dezeen and Samsung Websites.