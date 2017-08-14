Indonesian Batik tradition reflected in Datsun GO PI

Based on the new top grade of the Datsun GO – T-Ultimate – the Datsun GO PI Limited Edition has been developed with support and collaboration of Tomi Airbrush, an Indonesian modification company. Tomi Airbrush submitted this winning concept at the X-plore Your Style modification contest, conducted by Datsun Indonesia in 2016.

The “PI” in Datsun GO PI means “Persatuan Indonesia,” which is translated from Bahasa Indonesia as “Indonesia in Unity.” Tomi Airbrush proposed the name to reflect the diversity of Indonesian traditional arts, a rich legacy that the modern generation is inheriting. The name reminds young people of the necessity of uniting to protect and preserve the national heritage.

The exterior style of the Datsun GO PI showcases a sophisticated blend of batik patterns from all over the country in red shades. Apart from the unique exterior body color, the car offers customized leather seats, signature grille, badge and special limited edition emblem.

A technique of wax-resist dyeing applied to the whole cloth, or cloth made using this technique, batik is one of the most highly developed art forms in Indonesia. It has a long history during which diverse patterns have been created, influenced by a variety of cultures. The interest in the art of batik has grown significantly recently, especially after UNESCO recognition of batik as a Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

Customizing personal possessions, including cars, is a popular trend across the world, especially in such vibrant markets as Indonesia, where the population is young and eager to express themselves in various areas, including cars, culture and couture.

So Datsun made a decision to create a limited edition of the Datsun GO PI inspired by the concept proposed by Tomi Airbrush at the X-plore Your Style competition and developed with their support for display at the motor show in Jakarta. Visitors of the Datsun stand will be able to place an order for this car, a limited edition available only in five built-to-order units.

About Datsun

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced the return of the Datsun brand, Nissan’s third global brand, alongside Nissan and Infiniti, in March 2012. Datsun provides a sustainable motoring experience to optimistic up-and-coming customers in high-growth markets. Datsun represents 80 years of accumulated Japanese car-making expertise and is an important part of Nissan’s DNA. The Datsun brand stands for Dream, Access and Trust. The overall Datsun customer offer includes a worry-free ownership experience at competitive cost, accessible services, with transparent pricing, and dealership proximity. Datsun is selling cars in India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Lebanon.

Datsun History

Datsun originated in Japan as DAT-GO (the DAT-car) almost a century ago in 1914. The word DAT means “lightning-fast” in Japanese, but is also a reference to the first letters of family names of the three financiers who supported the business at the time: Den, Aoyama and Takeuchi. Using the same logic, it was promoted as Durable, Attractive and Trustworthy, or DAT for short.

In 1933, Nissan’s founding father, Yoshisuke Aikawa, took over the business with a vision of “mobility for all.” The introduction of a lightweight, economical yet resilient car to meet the aspirations of young Japanese people in the early 1930s was named the “son of DAT,” Datson, which later changed to Datsun. Local engineering and mass-production made the founder’s dream a reality.