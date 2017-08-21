Silencer Shop Provides Enhancements To ATF NFA Processing

Silencer Shop, through collaboration with Gemtech, and Dead Air Silencers, has partnered with the ATF in the development and implementation of a brand-new process that makes Form 4 submissions more streamlined and convenient.



With a recent surge in applications due to the 2016 implementation of Rule 41F, which requires the submission of fingerprints, photographs, and a background check prior to receiving any NFA item, the wait-time has spiked to nearly a year.



“After collaborative discussions between industry leaders and the ATF, we’ve devised a new barcode system that will benefit the ATF, industry members, and consumers, without requiring time-consuming process changes or system upgrades,” says Dave Matheny, Founder, and Owner of SilencerShop.com. “With this new system, the ATF will be using 2D barcode scanners that read forms submitted by Powered By Silencer Shop dealers – or any other dealers that choose to use the free Form 4 generator.”



The new solution consists of a form generator, which encodes information in a 2D barcode on the ATF Copy of the generated forms. The generator will be free to any dealer or individual and hosted on the Silencer Shop, Gemtech, and Dead Air Silencer websites. Powered By Silencer Shop dealers will automatically have the barcode added to any forms processed by Silencer Shop – and nearly 3,000 barcoded Form 4s have already been submitted as of today.



Using these forms, the data entry staff at the NFA Division can simply scan a barcoded form to enter data, error free, in seconds. This frees up Division resources to work on other tasks and virtually eliminates a time-consuming and error-prone process. “This solution will help reduce NFA wait times and will benefit both customers and industry members,” adds Matheny. “We would like to extend our thanks to the ATF for working with industry members to make the NFA process more efficient.”



With the integration of barcode technology and other changes, consumers could be looking at 30-60 day wait-times.



