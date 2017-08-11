New Tourism Ireland video highlights the spectacular Causeway Coastal Route
Majestic castles, haunting sea caves and giant footsteps … new film urges potential visitors around the world to discover this legendary journey around Northern Ireland’s coast
Tourism Ireland has created a new online film to encourage prospective visitors around the world to come and discover the spectacular Causeway Coastal Route.
Titled “How to Explore the Causeway Coastal Route”, the video was created to highlight the sights on Northern Ireland’s most famous coastline – from majestic cliff-top castles and swaying sea bridges, to a UNESCO World Heritage site, where the jewel of the route tumbles into the sea! Potential visitors can see what’s ahead of them across this exciting landscape as they find out about travelling along the Causeway Coastal Route.
The film is being promoted through Tourism Ireland’s social platforms, including Facebook (about 4 million fans worldwide), Twitter (411,000+ followers) and YouTube.Notes To Editors
- Tourism Ireland is the organisation responsible for promoting Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland overseas as a leading holiday destination.
- Tourism is responsible for in excess of 5.2% of GDP in Northern Ireland and supports 61,300 jobs.
- In 2016, we welcomed a record 2.1 million overseas visitors to Northern Ireland, delivering revenue of over £543 million.
- Tourism Ireland’s international website is www.ireland.com, 29 market sites available in 11 language versions around the world, which attracted about 19.37 million visitors in 2016.
