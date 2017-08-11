New Tourism Ireland video highlights the spectacular Causeway Coastal Route

Tourism Ireland has created a new online film to encourage prospective visitors around the world to come and discover the spectacular Causeway Coastal Route.

Titled “How to Explore the Causeway Coastal Route”, the video was created to highlight the sights on Northern Ireland’s most famous coastline – from majestic cliff-top castles and swaying sea bridges, to a UNESCO World Heritage site, where the jewel of the route tumbles into the sea! Potential visitors can see what’s ahead of them across this exciting landscape as they find out about travelling along the Causeway Coastal Route.

The film is being promoted through Tourism Ireland’s social platforms, including Facebook (about 4 million fans worldwide), Twitter (411,000+ followers) and YouTube.