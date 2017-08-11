Awards for Audi from May to July 2017

Mexico:Audi A4 is “Best Car of the Year 2017”

The Automovil Panamericano Magazine singled out the “Best Cars 2017” in Mexico. The Audi A1 took first place in the “Subcompacts” category; the award for the “Best Compact Sedan” went to the Audi A3 Sedan for the second year running (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.0 – 4.0* (39.2 – 58.8 US mpg); CO2 emissions in g/km: 137 – 106* (220.5 – 170.6 g/mi)). The Audi A4 scooped the award for “Best Midsize Premium Car” while also taking the overall victory as “Best Car of the Year.” The Audi Q7 won the “Master Test” in the large premium SUV category. Readers’ votes account for 40 percent of the rankings, with the views of four Mexican automotive journalists making up the remaining 60 percent.

(June 2, 2017)

J.D. Power APEAL Study: Audi comes out on top in three categories

An Audi model made it to the front of the pack in three categories of the J.D. Power APEAL study at once. APEAL stands for Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout, and examines the satisfaction of new vehicle customers in the United States after 90 days of ownership. Buyers assess a total of eight areas covering engine/transmission, comfort, air conditioning and sound system through to design.

The Audi A4 took first place among the “Compact Premium Cars.” Alongside a competitor model, the A3 took top spot in the “Small Premium Cars” category; the A7 shared first place with a competitor in the “Midsize Premium Cars” category. The study has been carried out for 22 years.

(July 26, 2017)

1st place finish for Audi A3 Sportback g-tron in Auto Bild endurance test

The Audi A3 Sportback g-tron (CNG consumption in kg/100 km: 3.6 – 3.3*; combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.5 – 5.1* (42.8 – 46.1 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km (CNG): 98 – 89* (157.7 – 143.2 g/mi); combined CO2 emissions in g/km (gasoline): 128 - 117* (206.0 - 188.3 g/mi)) with CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) drive scored the top grade of 1+ in the endurance test conducted by automotive magazine Auto Bild. This test is designed to cover 100,000 kilometers (62,137 mi). The successful test result also impressively confirms the quality of the climate-friendly Audi g-tron technology introduced in 2014. The top ranking came courtesy of the editors’ everyday experience and measurement results, the model’s reliability and, nost least, the final inspection. In the end, the premium compact model with CNG drive came out on top in the endurance test ranking, which Auto Bild editors have been conducting since 1986. Some 246 cars in total from a range of brands have completed the test to date.

(May 22, 2017)

“International Engine of the Year” award for Audi 2.5 TFSI engine

Renewed success for Audi at the “International Engine of the Year Awards.” The brand with the Four Rings won the coveted award in the 2 to 2.5-liter category for its 2.5 TFSI engine. It is the thirteenth victory in total for Audi since the awards started.

(June 21, 2017)

Audi eROT wins Vehicle Dynamics International Award 2017

An international jury of automotive journalists singled out Audi eROT as a particularly attractive solution for the future. In this suspension prototype, electromechanical rotary dampers replace the previous hydraulic dampers. The standout feature involves converting the kinetic energy induced into the suspension by potholes or bumps in the road into electrical energy and then feeding this energy into the car’s 48-volt electrical system. With conventional dampers, the energy is lost in the form of heat. In addition, the jury singled Audi out as “Dynamics Team of the Year.” As such, the experts acknowledge the good handling as well as the dynamic suspension systems and the precise steering which feature in many Audi models.

(May 19, 2017)

Australasian NCAP: Audi Q2 and Audi Q5 score five stars in the crash test

The Audi Q2 and Audi Q5 SUV models achieved the top 5-star rating in the Australasian NCAP crash test for excellent active and passive safety. The institute has carried out crash tests in the Australian and New Zealand regions since 1993 and to date has tested more than 590 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

(May 31, 2017)

Audi top among university graduates

Audi is the place to be for many young German university graduates, as the employer studies from consultants Universum and trendence confirm. The engineers voted Audi in the Universum ranking, for instance, as the winner of all industries for the ninth time running. Future economists see the brand with the Four Rings in a good second place according to both trendence and Universum. Among IT experts, Audi is once again positioned with its innovation topics among the top ten most popular employers. Around 100,000 students at German universities were surveyed for both rankings.

(July 3, 2017)

