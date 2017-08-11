Versatile, Segment-Leading 2018 Honda HR-V Arriving at Dealerships

With its stylish coupe-like design and SUV functionality, the versatile and segment-leading1 2018 Honda HR-V begins arriving at Honda dealerships August 14 carrying a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP2) starting at $19,570. The HR-V became America’s retail best-selling subcompact SUV1 in April 2017 and has posted seven consecutive months of year-over-year sales gains. Up 27.9 percent for the first half of 2017, HR-V sales to individual retail buyers outpace all other subcompact SUVs.

For 2018, the Honda HR-V offers a vibrant new color, Aegean Blue Metallic, available on select trims. HR-V also features a refreshed wheel design with black-painted inserts – available on EX and higher trims – to enhance HR-V’s sporty personality.

The 2018 Honda HR-V will continue to deliver one of the most versatile interiors in the segment thanks to Honda’s 2nd-row Magic Seat® that offers four different modes for multiple seating and cargo-hauling configurations. With 100.1 cu.-ft. of passenger space and 58.8 cu.-ft. of cargo volume (LX FWD) with the 2nd-row seats folded down, the HR-V has space to rival some competitors’ midsize SUV offerings.

Not only is the 2018 Honda HR-V stylish and functional, it’s also efficient, with EPA3 fuel economy ratings of 28/34/31 mpg (city/highway/combined) for CVT-equipped two-wheel drive models and 27/31/29 mpg for models with all-wheel drive, while 6-speed manual 2WD models received a 25/33/28 mpg rating.

The 2018 HR-V is also fun to drive, with lively yet secure handling and a standard 6-speed manual transmission (2WD models). HR-V is powered by a responsive 1.8-liter SOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with i-VTEC® valvetrain, with peak output of 141 horsepower (SAE net) at 6,500 rpm and 127 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) 4,300 rpm. The HR-V is available with Honda’s Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System™ for outstanding all-weather handling and control. A continuously-variable transmission (CVT) is available on all models, and a 6-speed manual transmission is available on the LX and EX trims with 2WD.

The 2018 Honda HR-V offers standard safety and driver-assistive features including the anti-lock brakes (ABS) with Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) electronic stability control system, a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

The Honda HR-V has set new monthly sales records in every month of 2017, with its best month of all-time coming in July of this year5. The 2017 HR-V was named the 2017 Best Subcompact SUV for Families and the 2017 Best Car for the Money of the Best Subcompact SUV category by U.S. News & World Report along with additional prestigious accolades.

The 2018 HR-V was developed by Honda R&D Co. Ltd. in Japan, and is manufactured at two Honda auto plants located in Celaya and Guadalajara, Mexico. For additional media information including high-resolution photography of the 2018 Honda HR-V, please visit www.hondanews.com/channels/hr-v. Consumer information is available at www.automobiles.honda.com/hr-v.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2016, more than 95% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.