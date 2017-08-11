California DMV customers can now easily renew their car registration while purchasing a loaf of bread

California residents can now renew their motor vehicle registrations while they shop for milk, bread, and eggs, at select grocery locations. This week the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) added the 15th DMV Now Self-Service kiosk at Superior Grocers in the Los Angeles area. Customers can renew their vehicle registration in less than two minutes using the blue and yellow touchscreen kiosk, walking away with a vehicle registration card and license plate tag.

Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI) provides the popular self-service kiosk solution, designed to provide on-demand registration renewals.

To conduct a transaction, individuals just need their vehicle registration renewal notice or their most recent vehicle registration card. The fast and easy to use kiosk guides customers through transactions in either English and Spanish and accepts credit cards and debit card payments. Select locations also accept cash and check payments.

The availability of DMV Now kiosks in retail grocery stores increases service hours to include nights and weekends, allowing the DMV to expand vehicle registration renewal options to its customers.

The DMV Now kiosk are now available in 25 Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley Area locations. To find a retail location near you visit the DMV Now Retail Location page.

Over the next 45 days, DMV Now kiosks will also be available in 15 retail locations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The DMV Now kiosk is also currently available in 60 DMV field offices to expedite simple transactions to allow DMV staff to focus efforts on assisting customers with complex transactions. To find one near you visit the DMV Now page.

Since the first DMV Now Self-Service kiosk was installed in October 2010, more that 6.1 million vehicle registration renewal transactions have been completed in California using these convenient kiosks.

To see how to renew your vehicle registration with the DMV Now SST, watch this YouTube video.



About ITI

Intellectual Technology, Inc. (ITI) is the leading provider of unique DMV on Demand software helping motor vehicle agencies throughout North America increase the speed, visibility and security of motor vehicle transactions.

ITI’s customer friendly self-service kiosks are built specifically for motor vehicle transactions and have been in use since 1996. ITI DMV Self-Service kiosks processed over 3 million vehicle registrations and driver license renewals in 2016. Kiosk are now available in 9 states: California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, and West Virginia.

For additional information, visit ITI at www.iti4dmv.com or call (800) 488-2774.

