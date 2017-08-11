Spike in Cyclospora Infections Reported by Texas Department of State Health Services

In July, a noticeable increase in the number of infections due to Cyclospora prompted the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to ask health care providers to be on guard for the illness, pursue testing and report cases to their local health department. This request was made after the agency became aware of 68 cases within the previous month that were reported across Texas.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasite composed of one cell. DSHS reports that the intestinal illness is caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the microscopic parasite. The primary symptom is watery diarrhea that lasts from a few days to several months. Additional symptoms may include loss of appetite, fatigue, weight loss, abdominal cramps, bloating, increased gas, nausea, vomiting and a low fever. Symptoms may come and go multiple times over a period of weeks or months. Some people who become infected do not have any symptoms.

Cyclospora needs time (days to weeks) after being passed in a bowel movement to become infectious for another person. Therefore, it is unlikely that Cyclospora is passed directly from one person to another.

“Many past outbreaks of the infection have been linked to imported produce,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “In Texas, specific outbreaks have been associated with contaminated cilantro on several occasions. Other nationwide outbreaks have been linked to pre-packaged salads, raspberries, basil, snow peas and mesclun greens.”

To help prevent foodborne illnesses or to identify the source of an outbreak that has already occurred to prevent further infections, EMSL provides Cyclospora testing of vegetables and other food items as well as from all types of environmental samples. They have also sponsored an educational video about Cyclospora and infection risks that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/dVFRgmZpTfQ.

