Haute Hospitality: Uniform Collection MOMENTUM by Timo Weiland for Crowne Plaza® Debuts at New York Fashion Week

It takes only seven seconds to make a first impression. Now, thanks to New York-based design team Timo Weiland, IHG® and Crowne Plaza®Hotels & Resorts, guests will immediately see that the brand is challenging the industry status quo and delivering meaningful innovations that cater to the modern business traveler.

To best showcase the new wardrobe collection, five frontline hotel team members nominated by their fellow employees have been selected to walk the runway alongside professional models during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Originally announced last year at NYFW, the entire collection will come to life at a celebratory runway show with 20-25 signature looks on September 12, 2017, at the Metropolitan West. The employee models were selected for their commitment to service, dedication to the guest, and pride in the Crowne Plaza brand. They hail from throughout the Americas region, representing cities from Montreal to Tampa. The Crowne Plaza brand’s hotel team members will begin sporting their MOMENTUM fashions this month.

MOMENTUM by Timo Weiland for Crowne Plaza is a stylish new wardrobe collection for hotel team members, with multiple, versatile ensembles available for each professional role. The modern, wearable designs highlight an approach to travel that offers guests an experience that seamlessly blends work and life. The collaboration is an exciting component of the Crowne Plaza® Accelerate program, a $200 million, three-year initiative created to place the hotel brand at the forefront of the way modern business travelers want to do business – without constraints.

Crowne Plaza Americas’ Style Directors Timo Weiland, Alan Eckstein and Donna Kang fully reimagined the brand’s uniform program, leading the wardrobe design process from ideation to final creation and production. They named the collection MOMENTUM to represent the Crowne Plaza brand’s commitment to being a design-led, culturally relevant and technology-driven brand. The uniforms are both fashion-forward and suitable for a day’s work, providing hotel team members with a look they can be proud of and comfortable in. To ensure the highest production quality for MOMENTUM, the team engaged Cintas, the world’s largest supplier of hotel uniforms to manufacture the collection.

To further showcase the blended lifestyle of today’s business traveler, a curation of Timo Weiland’s signature modern classics will also be featured alongside the MOMENTUM Collection at NYFW. The show’s high-energy atmosphere will continue with a DJ set from Timo Weiland and Alan Eckstein, as well as a live musical performance by a special artist to be named soon.

[b]Timo Weiland, Crowne Plaza Americas’ Style Director, says: [/b]“When I began this project, I made it a point to spend time observing guests at Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts. How they looked, what their priorities were and how they were affected by travel. It was very apparent that more and more people were combining their work and business lives, and as a result, the definition of luxury and personal style had evolved as a reflection of their experiences and ability to be anywhere any time. This insight not only defined the MOMENTUM collection for me, but also inspired the fabrics and designs for my own namesake collection.”

[b]Eric Lent, Vice President of Full Service Brands and Food & Beverage Solutions, commented: [/b]“Timo Weiland has brought his distinctive point of view to Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts to design a collection that blends functionality, quality and style – values that both brands share. The collaboration has helped the Crowne Plaza brand create an elevated first impression that’s just as sharp and savvy as our guests.”