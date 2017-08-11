createthenew - me Convention Frankfurt, 15-17 September 2017: Amber Valletta, Hartmut Esslinger and Amber Mac at the me Convention

The me Convention, initiated and organized by Mercedes-Benz and South by Southwest (SXSW), has recruited more high-calibre speakers: Amber Valletta, fashion icon and entrepreneur, will speak about the circular economy in the fashion industry as part of a panel. Also discussing the circular economy will be industrial designer Hartmut Esslinger in an interview with science & tech radio host Moira Gunn. Technology reporter Amber Mac will present the panels on Forum Stage II.

Supermodel Amber Valletta has graced numerous magazine covers and advertising campaigns. But she is also known for her social efforts and her advocacy of environmental protection. She established her own online shop for sustainably produced fashion, Master & Muse. She will take part in a panel with the title, “Closing the Loop: Fashion and the Circular Economy".

Hartmut Esslinger is an icon in industrial design. He is known for being one of the first to realise that design should follow not only function but also emotion. Over the past 48 years he has left his mark by designing modern consumer goods such as Apple’s ‘80s-era “Snow White” design. He has also helped Sony, Louis Vuitton, SAP, Lufthansa, and Microsoft to parlay their technical expertise into emotionally appealing global brands. Business Week – which dedicated a cover to him in 1990 – has described him as one of the most influential American designers since the 1930s, and the first superstar of high-tech design.

However, at the me Convention he will cover more than design. He will also participate in an expert talk with science and technology radio host Moira Gunn about the circular economy.

Amber Mac has earned a reputation as a reporter and presenter in various broadcast formats, such as Bloomberg, TechTV SiriusXM. Canadian by birth, she started her career during the dot-com boom at Razorfish in San Francisco, and since then has focussed on digital innovation. In 2010 she published a best-seller about digital marketing and has an agency that advises companies like Shopify, Intel and Nintendo. She has millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media. Her link to the me Convention came through her connection with SXSW and Mercedes‑Benz: In 2017, Amber Mac interviewed Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, at SXSW in Austin.

About the me Convention

Mercedes-Benz and South by Southwest (SXSW) will be holding the first-ever me Convention at the IAA Frankfurt this year. The me Convention will serve as an inspiring platform for discussing a range of future topics. From 15 to17 September 2017 the me Convention will gather members of the technology, design and creative sectors for a dialogue about the future. #createthenew will be the headline for the event, which focusses on the topics of new creation, new urbanity, new leadership, new realities, and new velocity. Forward-thinking issues will be critically discussed in workshops, at expert roundtables, in keynotes and co-working spaces, and on interactive platforms.

The me Convention will take place in the festival-like setting of the Festhalle Frankfurt and comprise a series of evening events accompanied by parties and concerts in the city’s Bahnhofsviertel district.

