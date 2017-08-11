Thousands of New Customers Improve Business and Gain Insight with Oracle Analytics Cloud

Connecting people to the information they need through the power of cloud technology, Oracle announced that Oracle Analytics Cloud is experiencing significant growth with thousands of organizations subscribing to the service globally. In addition to tripling adoption over the last 12 months, nearly 75 percent of customers are new to Oracle Analytics Cloud, ranging from small and medium sized businesses accessing enterprise-class analytics for the first time to large organizations modernizing their analytics platforms. Arlington Orthopedic Associates, Outfront Media, and Skanska AB are among those using Oracle Analytics Cloud to identify new savings, help increase their return on investment, and fuel innovation.

In response to this rapid growth, Oracle released a new version of Oracle Analytics Cloud earlier this year, extending its breadth and depth with new capabilities such as user-driven scenario modeling, next-generation mobile and social analytics, and complete customer control over their cloud environment.

“Oracle Analytics Cloud makes it easy for customers to gain new insights and reap the rewards of digital transformation by offering the speed, scale, power, and flexibility organizations need in a single platform,” said Rich Clayton, vice president of analytics product strategy, Oracle. “Customers clearly understand the value, which is driving strong growth across the board – in our base, with new customers, and in utilization, which is the highest of any Oracle Platform as a Service offering.”

Oracle Delivers Most Comprehensive Cloud Analytics Platform

Oracle Analytics Cloud provides the industry’s most comprehensive cloud analytics in a single platform, including everything from self-service visualization and powerful inline data preparation to enterprise reporting, advanced analytics, and self-learning analytics that deliver proactive insights. With support for more than 50 data sources and an extensible, open framework, Oracle Analytics Cloud gives customers a complete, connected, collaborative platform that brings the power of data and analytics to every process, interaction, and decision.

John Cronin, Group CIO at An Post, explained that Ireland’s postal service chose Oracle Analytics Cloud “to extend and integrate into our existing big data analytics. This modern, agile, platform has enabled us to readily externalize our existing analytics and share insights with key customers.”

As part of this release, Oracle introduced an innovative new service, Oracle Analytics Cloud Day by Day. It is the first enterprise analytic application delivering proactive analytics to mobile devices based on business updates and personal preferences, ensuring the right information is always available, without customers even having to ask for it. Oracle Analytics Cloud Day by Day is complemented by a native mobile application, Oracle Analytics Cloud Synopsis, which enables anyone to visually analyze files on their mobile devices and then combine those insights with business information in Oracle Analytics Cloud Day by Day. The Oracle Analytics Cloud Synopsis app is available for free to all mobile users from the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play™ Store.

“One of our goals is to help our customers take advantage of cloud analytics,” said Francisco Tisiot, principal consultant at Rittman Mead. “Oracle Analytics Cloud provides complete and elastic business intelligence, and is customizable and manageable by customers, all in the Oracle Cloud.”