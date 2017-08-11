The first IKEA store in Serbia – and the 400th in the world

The IKEA store opened in Belgrade East, Serbia, is the first in the country and the 400th IKEA store in the world. It will be operated by IKEA Serbia, part of the INGKA Group, by franchise agreement with Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

“I am of course very excited, both that we will meet new customers in Serbia and because this 400th IKEA store is a milestone that shows how we at IKEA continue to create a better everyday life for the many people. We will keep focusing on local and global expansion and we will make it easier for people to meet and engage with IKEA, whenever and wherever they choose,” says Torbjörn Lööf, CEO of the Inter IKEA Group.

The decision to enter a new country is made by Inter IKEA Systems through profound market studies. Franchisees are carefully evaluated. Today there are 400 IKEA stores, e-commerce and over 40 pick-up and order points in 49 markets. They are operated by 12 franchisees.