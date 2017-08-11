‘What Would You Do?’ Features Peer Pressure, Children in the Workplace and More

‘What Would You Do?’ uses actors to create provocative situations and hidden cameras to capture people’s genuine reactions. Anchor John Quiñones explores the choices people make when faced with these tough and sometimes uncomfortable scenarios.

“What Would You Do?” airs FRIDAY, AUGUST 11 (9:01-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.



Friday, August 11, scenarios include:

A man desperate for his pregnant wife to lose weight is pushing her to exercise, almost to the brink of exhaustion. How will others react?

Friends out celebrating a 21st birthday encourage the birthday girl to take 21 shots. The girl wants to stop, but her friends continue to pressure her. What will the other patrons say?

On Take Your Daughter to Work Day, a mother brings her daughter to her job at a nail salon. The young child is interrupting her mother’s work and even tries to paint the customer’s nails. How will the customers react?

(OAD 7/22/16) A mother can’t afford to buy her son the toy she promised him for getting straight A’s, because she needs the money to put food on the table. How will people in Marietta, Georgia, react?

(OAD 12/10/13) A waitress is on her cell phone while working, ignoring her customers to continue personal conversations. What will her customers do?

“What Would You Do?” is executive produced by Danielle Rossen for Lincoln Square Productions.