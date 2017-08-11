The finalization of a draft declaration of ethical principles in relation to climate change

An Intergovernmental meeting responsible for finalizing a draft declaration of ethical principles in relation to climate change was held from the 27 to 30 of July 2017 in Paris. Following a year of work, including the meeting of the Ad Hoc Expert Group and extensive written consultations with Member States, this meeting has achieved its objective.

Around a hundred participants representing 64 Member States and one Non-Member State (the Holy See) actively debated during the weeklong conference making it an example of the benefits of an inclusive process where consensus-building and the spirit of international cooperation are enabled by intergovernmental platforms.

Taking into account ethical principles such as avoiding harm, solidarity and sustainability, this UNESCO project of a declaration has taken one more important step and It is closer to finally inspire governments, businesses and individuals to claim a moral basis when tackling the threat posed by climate change to people and the planet.

Documents