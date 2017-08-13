David Duryee’s “60 Minute CFO” - Free Download Tomorrow (08/14/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of David Duryee’s new book, “60 Minute CFO: Bridging the Gap Between Business Owner, Banker, and CPA.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on August 14th.

This book is a must read for any business owner who wants and needs to effectively communicate with his or her banker and CPA. It describes in easy to understand language the 14 key indicators bankers use to analyze financial statements, and provides valuable tips and insights on bank systems and procedures. Analysis and forecasting software included with the book does all the work and makes analysis, and forecasting a cinch.

In today’s fast changing business environment, it is more important than ever that the business owner, banker, and CPA are on the same page. This book makes it happen.

“60 Minute CFO” by David Duryee’s will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (08/14/2017-08/18/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073R1DKKJ. “60 Minute CFO” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“A must read for those starting their own business. As a “SBA SCORE” mentor to new business owners, I highly recommended Mr. Duryee ‘Bridging the Gap Between Business Owner, Banker, and CPA’ not only to my clients, but to all business owners. The book helps the reader better communicate with me & their fund sources as they have a better understanding on how finances are key to their entrepreneurship ideas. A must read!” – Roger L. Winter

“Another 5-star book from author David Duryee. Mr. Duryee is able to help a non-financial business owner/manager understand and utilize financial analytics that would otherwise be left up to the CFOs. Highly recommend this well written book.” – VM Blaine

For More Information:

About the Author:

David A. Duryee is the Managing Director of Horizon Management Services LLC, and has been active in business consulting, succession planning and financial training for over thirty five years. He received his BA and MBA in finance from the University of Washington and has diplomas from the Pacific Coast Banking School (Honors), and the American Institute of Banking.



Mr. Duryee is the author or co-author of several books including: “Lead to Succeed––The Moving & Storage Guide to Management and Finance,” “The Business Owner’s Guide to Achieving Financial Success,” “A Dealer Guide to Financial Management,” and “Small Business Banking, Assessing Needs and Establishing Strategies.” He is a nationally known lecturer to business owners, bankers, and professionals, and sits on the boards of several corporations.