Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Adds Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield Hotel To Growing Portfolio

Best Western Hotels & Resorts today announced the addition of the Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield Hotel. The property – located less than seven miles from the world-famous Detroit Zoo – is a welcome addition to Best Western’s Premier brand and becomes the company’s first Premier hotel in the Great Lake State. The hotel’s grand opening is planned for September 13.

“The Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield Hotel is a beautifully renovated property located in the heart of the Southfield business district and a great addition to the Premier brand,” said Ron Pohl, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Best Western Hotels & Resorts. “Our Premier brand offers the upscale experience expected from today’s business and leisure travelers and this hotel will exceed those expectations in America’s comeback city.”

Owned by Kiwi Hospitality, The Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield Hotel is conveniently located less than 25 miles from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and is close to Downtown Detroit and Heritage Park, offering business and leisure travelers an ideal place to stay.

The property features 196 recently renovated guestrooms, that have been redesigned to ensure guests experience superior comfort and a luxurious stay. The top floor of the Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield Hotel offers eight penthouse suites and the 15th floor contains executive suites and standard suites. All of the guestrooms provide a connectivity panel that accommodates HDMI, VGA and Audio/Video power sockets.

The property also includes an on-site restaurant, the Nomad Grill – operated by Detroit-based, The Epicurean Group – which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers a bar built from wood blocks, reclaimed metal panels and pipes. Menu items include locally sourced ingredients for entrees like Jambalaya Risotto and Wagyu Meatloaf.

Additional amenities include a fitness center, business center, 20,000 square feet of conference and meeting space, and a hot tub for guests to unwind and relax.

“We are delighted to join the renowned Best Western hotel brand and to bring the company’s Premier brand to the great state of Michigan,” said J.C. Chaturvedi, President of Kiwi Hospitality. “We look forward to capitalizing on the global reach that Best Western’s network provides, while maintaining our unique personal identity and showing visitors just how cultural and original the city of Detroit can be. We have grand plans for this property, and it’s going to be exciting to see our ideas develop as we move forward.”

Reservations at the Best Western Premier Detroit Southfield Hotel may be booked online or by calling the hotel directly at 1(248) 358-7600 or by calling Best Western’s 24-hour, toll-free reservations number 1(800) WESTERN.

