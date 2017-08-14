Settlement Advocates Gives Back

Settlement Advocates is dedicated to not only helping settlement recipients in their time of need but also to giving back to the community. The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes for children who suffer from a life-threatening medical condition and giving them a chance to have their dreams come true.

Settlement Advocates is donating $500 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping to make more wishes come true for all deserving children.

Settlement Advocates works with settlement planners and their clients to ensure they are given professional service when annuity-holders are in need of selling their future structured payments. The company works in the best interest of the client, including walking the annuitant through the legal process and advising on which payments to sell and which to keep. Settlement Advocates understands that life presents unpredictable events and often times these annuitants need a lump sum to cover immediate expenses.

Learn more about the Make A Wish Foundation and send your donation by visiting www.wish.org

Settlement Advocates

www.settlementadvocates.org