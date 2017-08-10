CORPORATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Online Sales Calendar – August to November 2017

14-25 August

Clarice Cliff Ceramics

Highlights are on public exhibition at Rockefeller Center Galleries in New York.

Carefully selected by Mr. André Aerne of Charlevoix, Michigan, the collection of ceramics, sold to benefit the Muskegon Museum of Art, includes a diverse array of the shapes, colors and patterns for which Cliff was famed. With estimates starting at US$500–700 and bidding on all lots beginning at US$100, this online auction offers an exciting opportunity for new and established collectors alike to acquire works by this charismatic designer. Read our collecting guide online here.

16-24 August

The Golden Age of Baseball

Comprised of a remarkable assemblage photographs, contracts, autographed letters, baseballs and bats, the sale will offer approximately 400 lots. Estimates start at $500 while the top lot of the auction is a Mike “King” Kelly professional model bat, estimated at $70,000-80,000. The contents of the auction are from the National Pastime Museum, which is an online museum based on a private collection of baseball artifacts. This sale marks the second tranche of the collection, building upon the successful first sale in 2016. The auction represents the legends of baseball, spanning more than 150 years from the inception of the game through modern day, with items owned and used by icons such as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Willie Mays, Walter Johnson, Grover Cleveland Alexander, Jimmy Foxx, Roberto Clemente, Christy Mathewson, Shoeless Joe Jackson, Martin Dihigo and Mike “King” Kelly.

12-21 September

Contemporary Edition - Prints

20-27 September

The Art of China

20-28 September

Jewels

19 September-3 October

Audrey Hepburn Part II

The personal collection of Audrey Hepburn, globally renowned and celebrated film and stage actress, fashion legend and humanitarian. The collection is an extraordinary archive chronicling the life and career of arguably the most famous screen actress of the 20th Century through the lens of the objects she collected, used and loved. This is the first time these remarkable, personal items, which have remained in the ownership of Audrey Hepburn’s family, have been offered for sale.

Read more at www.christies.com/audreyhepburn

21- 28 September

The Collection of Paul F. Walter

To accompany the live auction, this simultaneous online auction will offer works from Paul Walter, a polymath and scholar, and through collecting and patronage – including leadership roles at MoMA and the Metropolitan Museum of Art among others – he became one of New York’s most respected connoisseurs. Comprised of 560 lots across a multitude of disciplines including Post-War & Contemporary art, photographs, prints, sculpture, English furniture and decorative art, and Indian Art – the items come from Walter’s Manhattan apartment and his Sag Harbour home. Estimates begin at $1,000.

26 September – 10 October

Wine

3-17 October

Watches

5-11/12 October

MoMA Photographs: Pictorialism into Modernism

MoMA Photographs: Henri Cartier-Bresson

Highlights will be on public exhibition in Los Angeles, San Francisco in September and New York in October

The first in a series on online sales, carefully curated to encompass several important themes and genres of the medium, including Pictorialism into Modernism, Women in Photography, and several sales on individual photographers will be featured. All proceeds from the sales will go into an acquisitions fund for the Museum’s Department of Photography.

4-11 October

Pavilion Sale – Chinese Works of Art

24-30 October

Handbags

31 October-14 November

Wine

31 October – 14 November

Watches

November Highlights:

1-8 November - Jewels

8-15 November - Edo to Post-War: 500 Years of Japanese Art and Design

20-27 November - Exquisite Eye: Chinese Paintings

20-27 November - Asian 20th Century & Contemporary Art

