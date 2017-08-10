More than 6,000 Nestlé Employees Make an Impact in 150 Community Service Projects Nationwide

Nestlé in the U.S. today marks #NestléCares, its national day of volunteering that brings together the company’s businesses in 47 states for more than 150 community events nationwide. Together, through partnerships with local organizations across the country, Nestlé employees will donate their time and talents in activities primarily focused on water stewardship, sustainability and caring for the environment in the communities where they live and work.

[p"Helping to care for the planet, protect natural resources and serve local communities is in all of our interests,” said Paul Grimwood, Chairman and CEO of Nestlé USA. “We’re here doing our part because everyone’s contribution counts in creating a sustainable future. This is essential to enhancing quality of life. Our national day of volunteering highlights our commitment, but our work to contribute to a healthier future continues in big and small ways every day.”[/p]

In support of #NestléCares, the company partnered with the Student Conservation Association (SCA) to lead community service projects in Nestlé communities. The SCA is America’s largest and most effective youth conservation service organization, and an ideal partner for this day of service. Today nearly 1,000 Nestlé employees and SCA members will participate in numerous local service projects that address environmental challenges including watershed conservation, water responsibility and pollinator habitat conservation, among others. Events in nine markets including Glendale, CA; Oakland, CA; Allentown, PA; Stamford, CT; New York, NY; Florham Park, NJ; St. Louis, MO; Washington D.C. and Solon, OH will give Nestlé employees the chance to “roll up their sleeves” and help to restore and improve local parks, creeks and trails in their communities. Additional SCA-organized events will take place at several Nestlé offices and allow employees to create “seed bombs” that help to attract birds, bees, butterflies and other local pollinators.

“Nestlé is doing its part as an environmental steward to secure the health of future generations,” said Jaime Matyas, president and CEO of SCA. “We look forward to working together, having fun and setting a positive example of sustainable practices for young adults.”

#NestléCares also includes a partnership with the Project WET (Water Education for Teachers) Foundation. Nestlé employees have been trained to use Project WET’s unique water stewardship teaching materials to educate kids and teens about the importance of water conservation and sustainability.

“We applaud the Nestlé employees who are taking the initiative to educate children in the communities where they live and work. It’s critical that young people understand the important ways they can protect, conserve and manage the water we have now and in the future,” said Dennis Nelson, Project WET Foundation president and CEO. “We are glad that Nestlé employees will be able to use Project WET materials to help develop the next generation of responsible water stewards.”

Nestlé employees will host Project WET Water Festivals for Boys & Girls Club chapters in Cleveland, OH; Burbank, CA; Stamford, CT and other locations across the country, building upon Nestlé’s long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. These festivals include interactive activities to encourage education around water conservation and sustainability in a fun and engaging way.

“We’ve long-valued our partnership with Nestlé to help inspire young people to learn the importance of living a healthy lifestyle,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We’re happy to be included in this national volunteer day to provide new experiences and opportunities for our young people throughout the country.”

#NestléCares is part of the company’s larger effort to create a more sustainable future for its employees and consumers. Visit http://www.nestleusa.com/csv/what-is-csv to learn more.

About Nestlé in the United States

Nestlé in the United States is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future--for individuals and families, for our thriving and resilient communities, and for the planet. Our diverse portfolio of foods and beverages provides nutritious options for every member of the family, and supports both the first 1000 days of life and healthy aging for people and pets.

Nestlé in the U.S. consists of eight main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nestlé Waters North America, Nestlé Nutrition, Nestlé Professional, Nespresso, Nestlé Health Science, Nestlé Skin Health and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. Together, these companies operate in more than 120 locations in 47 states and employ over 51,000 people. In the U.S., Nestle product sales topped $27 billion in 2016, making it the largest Nestle market in the world.

Nestlé has been recognized as a member of the MIT Technology Review’s “Smartest Companies,” the top food company on Fortune’s “Change the World” List, and the top food company on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

About the Student Conservation Association

The Student Conservation Association (SCA) is America’s largest and most effective youth conservation service organization. SCA conserves lands and transforms lives by empowering young people of all backgrounds to plan, act, and lead, while they protect and restore our natural and cultural resources. Founded in 1957, SCA’s mission is to build the next generation of conservation leaders, and 70% of its 85,000 alumni are employed or studying in conservation-related fields. For more, visit www.thesca.org.

About the Project WET Foundation

Since 1984, the Project WET Foundation has been dedicated to reaching children, parents, teachers and community members with action-oriented water education to enable every child to understand and value water, ensuring a sustainable future. Project WET is active in all 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries worldwide. Visit www.projectwet.org to learn more.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (GreatFutures.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve four million young people annually through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at http://www.bgca.org/facebook and http://bgca.org/twitter.