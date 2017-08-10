Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia and Airbnb host a special camping experience with Marco Polo ACTIVITY

A couple of weeks ago the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo ACTIVITY was launched Down Under. To celebrate this occasion, a special, three-day camping experience started today: Together with Airbnb Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia is giving some lucky adventurers the opportunity to spend a night in a Marco Polo ACTIVITY on Cockatoo Island with a perfect view of Sydney’s landmarks and test the newcomer. People interested in spending a night in the recreational vehicle bearing the Mercedes star could book through airbnb.com from 1 August, 12.00 pm (GMT) for a booking fee of AUD$15. It was booked out within an hour.

Diane Tarr, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans Australia and New Zealand: “The Marco Polo ACTIVITY combines the best of functionality, flexibility and recreational capabilities in one vehicle. Instead of a regular vehicle launch event, we wanted to bring the spirit of the Marco Polo ACTIVITY to life – the feeling of adventure, and the notion that with our recreational vehicle you can experience truly unique destinations, such as Cockatoo Island. We’re truly excited to be collaborating with Airbnb to offer this special camping experience.”

About the Marco Polo ACTIVITY

The Marco Polo ACTIVITY, based on the Vito, is above all a functional and versatile companion. Featuring an exceptionally variable interior and comfortable sleeping options for up to five people, the Marco Polo ACTIVITY is aimed at young families as well as at sports enthusiasts and outdoor fans looking for a vehicle both for everyday use and for short holidays and outdoor activities.