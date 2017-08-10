Datsun GO live caters to fun, optimistic attitudes of young Indonesian car enthusiasts

The Datsun GO live, an exciting new concept, debuts at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show today.

As the name suggests, the Datsun GO live is based on the popular Datsun GO. However, it’s obvious at first sight that this compact hatchback is something altogether different – created specifically for young Indonesians who see customizing vehicles as a way of life.

“If the GO live could be summed up in a single word, it would be ’freestyle,’” said Kei Kyu, Datsun’s executive design director. “The car reflects the fun, expressive and liberating attitude that Indonesian car enthusiasts have toward their vehicles. Jakarta is such an exciting place, and we wanted to capture the power and passion of the city with this car. The GO live was created to show the `freestyle’ mindset of young Indonesian drivers, as well as the diverse character of the GO itself. In short, it’s meant to be fun, upbeat and cool.”

It’s obvious at first glance that the GO live’s exterior has been created to reflect the fashion mindset and culture among today’s young Indonesians. For example, the camouflage-style paint scheme is based on colors and patterns found on many of today’s trendy clothes, shoes and accessories. The bright yellow accents throughout the body make the concept car stand out in any crowd.

The GO live’s dramatic body style exudes a totally different personality from the Datsun GO, turning the compact 5-door hatchback into a confidence-inspiring and vigorous road machine. The front fascia is now characterized by a large, bold hexagonal grille and slim, canted headlights. Bulging fender flares, inspired by Datsun’s design heritage, give the car a wide, muscular stance.

The GO live’s unconventional silhouette is tall and sleek. Its main intention is to provide a fun, personalized mode of transportation. Stepping into and out of the vehicle is a breeze thanks to its high roofline and floor – not to mention large front and rear doors. To complement its elevated stance, the GO live comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, featuring yellow spokes to match the body accents. Kyu said he chose the wheels and tires with large profiles to showcase the diverse nature of the GO live – giving the vehicle a “big boots” image rather than a “racing” image.

The sporty side skirts provide plenty of flair when seen in profile. The rear sits high, giving the impression that the GO live is constantly moving forward. It’s highlighted by large, square tail lights, a thick rear bumper and a flamboyant, roof-mounted rear wing.

“We didn’t want to just have a sporty execution of the design – like having it sit low to the ground and extra wide – because that’s so typical and predictable in today’s world,” said Kyu. “Instead, we wanted to show that this car makes a strong design statement to our customers, who express themselves through their vehicles and help them celebrate their passions.”

Although the GO live was designed with Indonesian customers in mind, Kyu said the car is for anyone in the world who loves to spend weekends actively – whether that consists of going on a long leisurely drive or spending the day at the mall.

“While this exciting vehicle is mainly a styling exercise – something that hints at the design language of future Datsun models – it’s really something that serves as a valuable partner for the owners and celebrates their individual tastes and lifestyle,” said Kyu.

About Datsun

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced the return of the Datsun brand, Nissan’s third global brand, alongside Nissan and Infiniti, in March 2012. Datsun provides sustainable motoring experience to optimistic up-and-coming customers in high-growth markets. Datsun represents 80 years of accumulated Japanese car-making expertise and is an important part of Nissan’s DNA. The Datsun brand stands for Dream, Access and Trust. The overall Datsun customer offer includes a worry-free ownership experience at competitive cost, accessible services, with transparent pricing, and dealership proximity. Datsun is selling cars in India, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Lebanon.

Datsun History

Datsun originated in Japan as DAT-GO (the DAT-car) almost a century ago in 1914. The word DAT means ’lightning-fast’ in Japanese but is also a reference to the first letters of family names of the three financiers who supported the business at the time: Den, Aoyama and Takeuchi. Using the same logic, it was promoted as Durable, Attractive and Trustworthy, or DAT for short.

In 1933, Nissan’s founding father Yoshisuke Aikawa took over the business with a vision of “mobility for all”. The introduction of a light-weight, economical yet resilient car to meet the aspirations of young Japanese people in the early 1930s was named the ’son of DAT’ – Datson - which later changed to Datsun. Local engineering and mass-production made the founder’s dream a reality.