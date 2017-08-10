Colorado Microbial and Air Quality Testing Laboratory Offers Free Workshop to Industry Professionals

Environmental and building science professionals involved with indoor air quality (IAQ) and microbial issues are invited to take part in a one-day workshop being offered by EMSL Analytical, Inc. The workshop, IAQ, Mold, Bacteria and Legionella Sampling, is being held on August 24th at the Crowne Plaza Denver Downtown Hotel.

EMSL is pleased to be offering this free course that is being taught by Melanie Rech, M.B.A, MT (ASCP), National Bacteriology Program Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. The workshop will discuss sampling strategies and the implications of exposure to mold, bacteria, endotoxins and indoor allergens. A segment of the day will also be dedicated to discussing Legionella sampling and analyses. The workshop will conclude with product sampling demonstrations along with a question and answer session.

“We invite consultants, contractors and facility managers involved with building science, water damage, mold and IAQ issues from Colorado and the surrounding states to attend this complimentary one-day course,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “We are proud to offer this exceptional workshop that is being taught by an industry veteran. Melanie’s ability to share her wealth of laboratory and real-word experience with workshop attendees will be a major benefit for all those who are able to participate. Register today because this free event is filling up fast.”

To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, please visit www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843)737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOCs, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of sampling equipment and investigative products for environmental professionals.