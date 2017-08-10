GE Renewable Energy books $100+MM deal for Hydro Pumped Storage Project in Israel

GE Renewable Energy has booked a turnkey contract with Star Pumped Storage Ltd for the 344 MW Kokhav Hayarden hydro pumped storage station, the second to be installed in Israel.

GE Renewable Energy is responsible for the design, manufacture, supply and installation of all electro-mechanical and hydro-mechanical equipment as well as complete balance of plant for the two 172 MW pumped-storage units. The project will be executed by a consortium led by Chinese EPC SinoHydro.

GE Renewable Energy also signed a 20-year Operation & Maintenance agreement, covering day-to-day operation and maintenance of the power plant.

Yves Rannou, President & CEO of GE’s Hydro Solutions said, “Hydro pumped storage enables the integration of new renewable and intermittent energies to the grid. In Israel, where solar energy is booming, hydro pumped storage plants are critical to securing the stability of the grid. We are committed to providing world class technology and supporting our customer in operating the plant at its optimal level through its first 20 years of operation.”

The project development is planned to last 52 months, with commissioning expected in 2021.

Once commissioned, the Kokhav Hayarden hydro pumped storage will contribute to the stabilization of Israel’s electricity grid thanks to its scale of production and its flexibility, along with the neighboring Gilboa plant, for which GE Renewable Energy is currently providing a similar turnkey package.

###

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $10 billion start-up that brings together one of the broadest product and service portfolios of the renewable energy industry. Combining onshore and offshore wind, hydro and innovative technologies such as concentrated solar power and more recently turbine blades, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts capacity globally to make the world work better and cleaner. With more than 22,000 employees present in more than 60 countries, GE Renewable Energy is backed by the resources of the world’s first digital industrial company. Our ambition is to demonstrate to the rest of the world that nobody should ever have to choose between affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy.

