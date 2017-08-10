Cenveo Publisher Services Announces Author Services 2.0

Cenveo Publisher Services, a division of Cenveo, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVO), announces a major update to Author Services, a publisher-branded e-commerce tool. Author Services enables the collection of fees integrated directly into a publisher’s composition workflow.



Cenveo’s Author Services solution has been key to helping publishers improve the collection of fees for publication charges, Open Access, reprints/eprints, and membership dues. Publishers who use Author Services report a 90% improved cash flow by eliminating common delays with fee collections. Author Services 2.0 now accommodates advanced payment processing, including discounts, coupon codes, and expanded payment terms.



The latest iteration of this tool vastly improves transactions and accommodates grant IDs, funding sources, ORCID IDs, and more directly in the XML. Security enhancements provide new levels of protection and reliability around transaction workflows.



“Our product roadmap aligns with critical developments in the scholarly publishing community,” explains Patrick Tormey, Product Manager of Publishing Technologies at Cenveo Publisher Services. “Integrations with other publishing tools and systems, funding institutions, and workflow tracking are increasingly important and we are leading the way in providing that functionality to our customers.”



The complete list of updates with additional technical details is available on the company’s website. To learn about Cenveo’s Author Services and schedule a demo, please visit www.CenveoPublisherServices.com.



About Cenveo Publisher Services

Cenveo Publisher Services, a Cadmus Journal services company, is the industry leader in transformative publishing solutions. Cenveo Publisher Services provides expert content services and innovative technology solutions that drive revenue growth, streamline operations, and ensure editorial excellence. With The Publisher’s Office and The Design Studio, Cenveo provides full-service editorial, management, production, and art & design support for print and digital products across the publishing spectrum. For more information, please visit www.cenveopublisherservices.com.



About Cenveo

Cenveo (NASDAQ: CVO), world headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a leading global provider of print and related resources, offering world-class solutions in the areas of custom labels, envelopes, commercial print, content management and publisher solutions. The company provides a one-stop offering through services ranging from design and content management to fulfillment and distribution. With a worldwide distribution platform, we pride ourselves on delivering quality solutions and service every day to our customers. For more information please visit us at www.cenveo.com.