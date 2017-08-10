Ford Working with Law Enforcement Nationwide to Repair Modifications in Police Interceptor Utilities

Ford has worked side-by-side with more than a dozen police agencies nationwide to inspect and repair more than 50 vehicles in cities and towns, such as Auburn, Massachusetts, and Galveston, Texas.

While there have been reports of exhaust odors in some non-police Explorers, those instances are unrelated to reports of carbon monoxide described by some police departments. If a vehicle has such an odor, customers should bring it to a Ford dealer to address that issue.

Ford’s investigation into this matter continues. However, while inspecting police vehicles throughout the country, company engineers consistently have found similar types of holes and unsealed spaces in the back of some Police Interceptor Utilities that had police equipment installed after leaving Ford’s factory.

When a police or fire department routinely installs customized emergency lighting, radios and other equipment, they have to drill wiring access holes into the rear of the vehicle. If the holes are not properly sealed, it creates openings where exhaust could enter the cabin.

To address this, Ford will cover the costs of specific repairs in every Police Interceptor Utility that may have this concern, regardless of age, mileage or aftermarket modifications made after purchase.

As part of this action, Ford will:

Check and seal off the rear of the vehicle where exhaust can enter Provide a new air conditioning calibration that brings in more fresh air during heavy acceleration typical of police driving, and Check for engine codes that could indicate a damaged exhaust manifold.

Ford will continue investigating all reports from its police customers, including the exhaust manifold issue referenced by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

If a customer believes exhaust gases are coming inside his or her vehicle, they should bring it to a Ford dealer, who is equipped to assess the vehicle and address the issue. Customers also can call a dedicated hotline at 888-260-5575.

