Casio to Release G-SHOCK MR-G Clad in Total Black to Exude Strength

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the latest addition to the flagship MR-G Series in the G-SHOCK line of shock-resistant watches. The MRG-G2000CB is equipped with Connected Engine 3-way, which always displays the correct local time, anywhere in the world. The design features a monolithic look with a totally black finish, inspired by the Kuro-Zonae (“Black Guard”) samurai warriors of old.

Connected Engine, a next-generation watch module developed by Casio, connects to a time server through a paired smartphone. This ensures the watch displays accurate local time anywhere in the world and also automatically updates the daylight saving time and time zone information. Connection Engine has been built into a number of new G-SHOCK, EDIFICE and OCEANUS models, to positive reviews.

The MRG-G2000CB is equipped with Connected Engine 3-way, a module that contains three time acquisition systems: smartphone pairing, as well as terrestrial radio-wave and GPS time signal reception.

Based on the theme of the Kuro-Zonae (“Black Guard”), a unit of samurai warriors who wore all dark armor, the entire watch finish has been unified in varieties of black. The design conveys a feeling of inky darkness, and expresses the solid look and strength of the MR-G Series. Evoking the look of black samurai armor, the bezel is made of COBARION®, a new material that is two to three times harder than stainless steel, providing excellent wear resistance. With this extreme hardness, the entire bezel can be polished to a mirror finish, delivering a jewelry-like shine. Most parts of the case and band also feature deep-layer hardening to increase hardness, on top of which is applied a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating. Every feature represents the brand concept of total toughness.

This watch combines elegance and functionality. Using the dedicated smartphone app, the wearer can check the watch status and set the World Time function from a selection of over 300 cities.

Specifications

Construction: Shock-resistant

Water Resistance: 200 meters

Magnetic Resistance: ISO 764-compliant magnetic resistance

GPS Signal Frequency: 1575.42 MHz

Radio Frequency: 77.5 kHz (DCF77: Germany); 60 kHz (MSF: UK); 60 kHz (WWVB: USA); 40 kHz (JJY: Fukushima, Japan) / 60 kHz (JJY: Kyushu, Japan); 68.5 kHz (BPC: China)

GPS Signal Reception: Time-calibration (auto,* manual); acquisition of position information (manual)

*GPS signals are received automatically when the watch recognizes they are available in the area.

Radio Wave Reception: Automatic reception up to six times a day (except for use in China: up to five times a day)

Communication Specifications:

Communication Standard - Bluetooth® Low Energy

Signal Range - Up to 2m (may differ depending on surrounding conditions)

World Time: 39 cities (39 time zones*, daylight saving on/off) and Coordinated Universal Time: auto summer time (DST) switching

*May be updated when connected to a smartphone.

Stopwatch: 1/1-second stopwatch; measuring capacity: 24 minutes; elapsed time

Countdown Timer: Measuring unit: 1 second (maximum 24 hours)

Alarm: 1 independent daily alarm

Other Functions: Mobile Link functions (world time: over 300 cities, auto time adjustment, One-Touch Time Adjustment, easy watch setting); automatic hand correction (hour, minute and second hand); full auto-calendar; 12/24-hour format; battery level indicator; LED light (Super Illuminator and afterglow)

Power Source: Tough Solar power system (solar-charging system)

Continuous Operation: About 23 months with the power-saving function* ON after full charge

Power-saving after a certain period in a dark location

Size of Case: 54.7 × 49.8 × 16.9 mm

Total Weight: Approx. 152g ------*The Bluetooth® wordmark and logo are registered trademarks of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of these marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

*COBARION® is a registered trademark of the Iwate Industry Promotion Center, and this material is manufactured exclusively by Eiwa Co., Ltd.

*EDIFICE is a registered trademark of Casio Computer Co., Ltd. Any other company or product names are registered trademarks or trademarks of those companies.