1 New York Times Bestselling Author Jamie McGuire Signs Three-Book Deal With Forever, An Imprint of Grand Central Publishing

Forever, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing (GCP), a division of Hachette Book Group has acquired the world rights from Kevan Lyon of the Marsal Lyon Literary Agency to a new trilogy by Jamie McGuire, author of the #1 New York Times bestselling BEAUTIFUL and MADDOX BROTHERS romance series. At GCP, Leah Hultenschmidt, Editorial Director for Forever, acquired world rights and will edit the series.

In North America, the CRASH AND BURN series will be published as simultaneous trade paperback, e-book, and audio editions with the first book releasing in Fall 2018. A mass-market edition will follow in 2019.

The CRASH AND BURN trilogy follows the Alpine Hotshots, a diverse group of elite wildfire firefighters who work in the most remote mountains of the U.S., pushed beyond their limits, unafraid to die if not for losing those they love.

“Ever since readers first met some of the Hotshots in my Maddox Brothers series, they’ve been asking for more, and I’m so excited to be working with the great team at Forever to bring them a closer look at these fascinating men and women,” McGuire says.

“We’ve been longtime fans of Jamie and are thrilled to have her join the GCP and Forever family with this new series,” says Beth deGuzman, VP, Digital and Paperback Publisher for GCP. “Her emotional stories and strong characters are absolutely unforgettable.”

Jamie McGuire became an international sensation with her instant bestseller Beautiful Disaster. Her follow-up novel, Walking Disaster, debuted at #1 on the New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists, and she’s been a consistent bestseller ever since. She lives in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, with her husband and three children.

About Forever

Forever, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, publishes romantic fiction ranging from light-hearted and contemporary to dramatic and historical, as well as erotic, romantic suspense, and enthralling paranormal. Authors include #1 New York Times bestsellers Jodi Ellen Malpas and Rachel Van Dyken; New York Times bestsellers Kristen Ashley, Elizabeth Hoyt, Rebecca Zanetti, Grace Burrowes, J. Daniels, Mia Sheridan and Denise Grover Swank; and USA Today bestsellers Debbie Mason and Carolyn Brown.

About Grand Central Publishing

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, reaches a diverse audience through hardcover, trade paperback and mass market books and e-books that cater to every kind of reader. Our imprints are Twelve, Grand Central Life & Style, Forever and Forever Yours.

About Hachette Book Group

Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world. HBG publishes under the divisions of Little, Brown and Company, Little Brown Books for Young Readers, Grand Central Publishing, Orbit, Hachette Books, Hachette Nashville, Hachette Audio, and the Perseus Book Group.