Red Dot Awards for the Brand Book of Audi Sport

The new Audi Sport Brand Book has received three awards at this years “Red Dot Award: Communication Design”: The painstakingly produced Brand Book from Audi Sport GmbH took the renowned German in the categories “Books” and “Film Craft” - for the book itself and for two of the films produced for it.

“The Audi Sport Brand Book provides an insight into the world of our performance brand,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “The book illustrates our idea of systematic technology transfer from motor racing to volume production.”

Three chapters “Performance”, “Perfection” and “Passion” characterize the Brand Book and the main characteristics of Audi Sport. 154 pages let the reader experience the entire spectrum of the brand starting with the customer racing engagement, the current R and RS production to personal driving experiences and emotions of the racing legend Tom Kristensen.

Three of the exclusive stories are supplemented with high-quality movies. These can be accessed directly from the book via QR codes or viewed on the social media channels and on www.audi.com. The large-size book and the overall high-quality look turn the large-format book into an impressive experience. Hamburg-based agency loved conceived, designed and produced the Brand Book.

The Audi Sport Brand Book received in total three awards at the “Red Dot Award: Communication Design 2017”: The award “Best of the Best” for the Brand Book movie “Rodeo” in the “Film Craft” category. The movie “Tunnel” received a “Red Dot” in the same category. The Brand Book was honored by the Jury in the “Books” category. The “Red Dot Award” is one of the design industry’s most prestigious competitions with more than 8,000 entries submitted from a total of 50 countries.