Schneider Electric announces the 12 finalist teams for Go Green in the City 2017

Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, announced on August 7 the list of 12 teams to compete in the final round of Go Green in the City, its international student case study competition focusing on innovative energy solutions for smart cities.

The 12 teams are from United States of America, China, France, United Kingdom, Thailand, Brazil, Pakistan, New Zealand, India and Turkey.

Selected from a total of 76 semi-finalists, these teams include representatives from each of the eight participating global regions. The all-female winner of the “Women in Business Award” is from Özyeğin University in Turkey, and another three additional teams that particularly caught the panel’s attention.

The finalists must now prepare for the last challenge of the competition: presenting their final case study to a panel of Schneider Electric executive jury. Each team will continue to be mentored by a Schneider Electric volunteer, who will offer advice and support. Their role is to help the participants develop their solutions, focusing on user needs and the project’s impacts, feasibility, and return on investment.

James Nathan, Enterprise Account Manager at Schneider Electric Canada and a Go Green in the City mentor since 2013, commented: “This competition enables thousands of students worldwide to get to know Schneider Electric as a great place to work and a company that they might one day want to join. It’s also an opportunity for the Group to share its ambition of innovating at every level to help rethink industries, transform cities and enrich the lives of citizens through energy management technology and automation.”

Launched in 2011, Go Green in the City offers engineering and business students (starting from the second year) an opportunity to present their innovative energy management ideas for the smart cities of the future. As in previous years, participants are asked to propose an energy management solution to meet the challenges of smart cities in five fields: residential, universities, business, hospitals or water management. Each twoperson team must include at least one woman.

Interest in Go Green in the City has grown considerably since the competition launch. This year, Schneider Electric received more than 19,000 applications, 20% increase on 2016. In addition, 180 countries are represented, 24 for the first time. The number of participating universities has increased by 25% to 2,900, while 58% of competitors are women. Go Green in the City has also attracted wider interest on social networks, with a 51% increase in unique visitors to the competition website (more than 130,000), a 123% increase in the number of likes on Facebook (more than 29,000) and 32% more followers on Twitter (1,950).

About Schneider

Electric Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~€25 billion in FY2016, our 144,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.