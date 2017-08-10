Galaxy Studios: The Ultimate Experience of Connectivity

The Chicago Navy Pier location is the latest to be added to the Galaxy Studio network.

An Expanding Network

Having attracted more than 858,741* visitors in locations such as the Westfield Parramatta in Sydney, Stockholm Central Station, the Dubai Mall, Hong Kong’s Excelsior Plaza and, most recently, American locales such as Chicago’s Navy Pier, Samsung’s Galaxy Studios are continuously expanding to all corners of the world.

Hands-On with the Galaxy S8

Among the Galaxy Studios’ highlights include experiences surrounding the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Many visitors have particularly enjoyed the Liquid Canvas experience, in which their selfie is recreated underwater in ink, oil or liquid dye as the Galaxy S8 is moved over a ‘Liquid Canvas.’ The activity also showcases the benefits of the phone’s IP68 water and dust resistance.

At other Galaxy Studios, guests can explore the various key features of the Galaxy S8 by placing the device on an interactive smart table.

The table connects with the Galaxy S8 via Wi-Fi and acts as a second screen, giving viewers an immersive view of the bezel-less Infinity Display and crisp, clear photos made possible by the phone’s Smart Auto Focus and multi-frame image processing. Visitors can also see Bixby, Samsung’s intelligent interface, in action as it interprets information from users’ surroundings and shares tips from where to grab a cup of coffee to how to get to the closest gym.

The table also features Samsung Connect, a smart home network that connects the Galaxy S8 with appliances and other devices to simplify day-to-day tasks, and showcases content from the Gear 360 and Gear VR.

Mesmerizing 360-Degree Experiences

At select Galaxy Studios, visitors can witness firsthand the amazing capabilities of the Gear 360, Samsung’s 4K resolution-capable 360-degree camera. By stepping into a cylindrical room illuminated by captivating lights and patterns, they can capture every angle of their experience in 360 degrees with the Gear 360 and then share it with their friends.

Gear Up

Many of the Galaxy Studios allow visitors to transport themselves to virtual worlds. For example, a 4D theater powered by the Gear VR with Controller allows them to engage in a space battle or perform stunning aircraft stunts, all while sitting in a chair.

Fun and Fitness

But not all of the Galaxy Studios are entirely about play. In fact, at the Galaxy Fitness stations, guests might just work up a sweat. Here, they can strap on a Gear S3 and play a virtual game of tennis or go ‘swimming.’ Kinetic sensors detect the players’ movements for a fun and interactive experience, while the Gear S3 tracks their activity and heart rate.

The Best in Design Concept

The Galaxy Studio has made a splash not only with its engaging tech experiences, but also with its sophisticated Galaxy Studio Design Toolkit, which delivers a simple but alluring invitation to potential visitors.

On July 11, the Galaxy Studio Design Toolkit was selected as a recipient of the Red Dot Award: Best of the Best in Design Concept, which recognizes groundbreaking designs for prototypes and ready-to-launch products. The Red Dot Design Award received a total of 4,724 entries this year, and 43 pieces were recognized with the Best of the Best award. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 18 in Singapore.

Galaxy Studios invite visitors to explore a world of mobile connectivity, bringing to the forefront Samsung’s latest technologies and all the possibilities they hold.