Hilton Hotels & Resorts Establishes New Coastal Landmark With Opening Of Hilton Yantai

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Yantai, its second Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in the northern coastal city. Occupying levels one to six and levels 26 to 41 of the Shimao Skyscraper, a 323-meter tall building in the heart of the city, Hilton Yantai offers stunning city and sea views, and is surrounded by many historical attractions, including Changyu Wine Culture Museum and Yantaishan Scenic Spot.

“Yantai is one of China’s most quickly developing cities, attracting both business and leisure travelers for its robust economy, picturesque beaches and reputation as one of the top wine producers in the country,” said Sean Wooden, vice president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton. “The opening of our second Hilton Hotels & Resorts property in Yantai underscores our commitment to providing Hilton’s signature hospitality to guests in the places that matter to them the most.”

Hilton Yantai occupies a prime location in the Yantai central business district, approximately two kilometers away from both the Yantai Railway Station and the Yantai Port Ferry Terminal, three kilometers from Yantai Coach Station, and 46 kilometers from Yantai Penglai International Airport.

“Hilton is committed to growing our presence in China, a key strategic market where we have a robust pipeline that is more than two times our current portfolio”, said Qian Jin, area president, Greater China & Mongolia, Hilton. “We recently celebrated our milestone 100th hotel opening in the country, and are pleased to be adding Hilton Yantai to our portfolio in Northern China.”

Boasting a design inspired by the ocean as well as modern, western cultural elements, Hilton Yantai provides a place to unwind or to catch up on work. Each of the 252 spacious guest rooms and suites feature picturesque views of the sea or city skyline and modern amenities including marble bathrooms and 42-inch LED TVs. Guests who stay in the hotel’s Executive rooms and suites enjoy access to the Executive Lounge, which offers breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails. Featuring the latest in cardio and strength training equipment, Hilton Yantai’s fitness center, Hilton Fitness by Precor®, takes a personalized approach to ensure that guests feel their best during their stay. Guests may also unwind with a dip in a temperature-controlled indoor pool, with certified lifeguards on duty.

Hilton Yantai offers over 1,652 square meters of versatile meeting space that is perfect for business meetings, conferences, banquets and weddings. The 940-square-meter Fortune Grand Ballroom accommodates upwards of 800 guests and includes a 255-square-meter foyer which boasts panoramic coastline views. The Fortune Grand Ballroom is also well-equipped with advanced audiovisual equipment.

Delectable food and beverage offerings at Hilton Yantai include:

SHI is an all-day dining restaurant overlooking the sea, offering a range of tantalizing Eastern and Western cuisine, served in both à la carte and buffet styles. Guests can enjoy a visual feast as chefs showcase their culinary expertise in the open kitchen.

YUXI is a Chinese restaurant which offers Sichuan cuisine with a twist - the innovative menu flawlessly integrates the local flavors of Yantai with traditional Sichuan cuisine. Featuring an 80-seat main dining hall and 13 private rooms, five of which offer a scenic sea view, YUXI is the ideal venue for both business and family occasions.

LOUNGE 26 offers a stylish cocktail menu, traditional Chinese tea and afternoon tea that guests can savor over a casual business meeting or while unwinding to soothing contemporary music.

SU Gourmet offers a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of downtown Yantai and serves up delicious treats and salads.

Hilton Yantai is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room. To celebrate the hotel’s opening, Hilton Honors® members can earn 1,000 Bonus Points per night on the best available rate through stays completed by February 7, 2018.

Hilton Yantai is owned by Shimao Group Co., Ltd. and managed by Hilton. It is located at No. 53 Dama Road, Zhifu District, Yantai City, Shandong Province, China, 264000. For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit hiltonyantai.hilton.com or contact the hotel at +86 535 679 8888.

